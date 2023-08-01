EFF leader Julius Malema went on the offensive after Elon Musk shaded him after the party's recent decade anniversary celebrations in Johannesburg

The eccentric billionaire slammed Malema for inciting white genocide, and Malema responded in a sharp manner

Netizens trolled Elon Musk for pretending to care about Mzansi and got into it with American netizens too

The Economic Freedom Fighter's leader Julius Malema clapped back against billionaire Elon Musk after being accused of pushing for white genocide.

Twitter owner Elon Musk threw shade at the EFF's Commander in Chief Julius, and Malema clapped back hard, accusing him of "talking sh*t".

This is after Juju went viral for singing a controversial struggle song during the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebrations.

Malema claps back against Musk for white genocide accusation

The EFF celebrated a decade of existence this past weekend, and Malema sang the Kill The Boer chant during the celebrations.

@bennyjohnson, a YouTuber who shares conservative American news, tweeted about the video in which he slammed the EFF CIC for singing the song.

In response to the tweet, Elon Musk tagged President Cyril Ramaphosa. He then accused Juju of pushing for white genocide. He then questioned the President and asked why nothing had been done.

Malema did not waste time and hit back. He replied and said to Musk:

"O bolela masepa (You're talking sh*t)."

The Democratic Alliance joined the fray and announced they would be pressing charges against Malema. The Equality Court ruled last year that singing the song does not constitute hate speech.

Netizens support Malema, trash Musk in a Twitter thread

South Africans in the thread tore into Elon Musk and @bennyjohnson. They roasted him and stood behind Malema.

At the same time, South Africans also slammed American netizens for their comments.

EFF's Gauteng Chairperson Leko Dunga said:

"It's clear that the EFF rally at the FNB stadium had pained all regressive forces at an international scale. We welcome the pain they're suffering from."

@CarlSian commented:

"Just cancelled my trip to SA. Thanks for the heads up."

@Ori_RSA responded:

"We will all die of hunger because you cancelled your trip to SA."

Icherryyakho slammed Musk.

"Since when do you care about anything South African?"

Sir Bang also threw punches.

"Toure an apartheid beneficiary too, Elon. Don't forget that!"

Malema pleads with Mzansi for donations

