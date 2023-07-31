DA leader John Steenhuisen has taken aim at the Economic Freedom Fighters commander-in-chief, Julius Malema

Steenhuisen accused Malema of attempting to incite a civil war in South Africa by chanting “kill the boer” at the EFF’s 10th-anniversary celebration

The DA has decided to file charges against the EFF and the ANC at the United Nations Human Rights Council

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sparked outrage from the Democratic Alliance (DA) with the performance of the "kill the boer" chant during the EFF’s 10th-anniversary celebration.

John Steenhuisen Is filing charges against Julius Malema and the EFF at the United Nations human rights council. Image: Michele Spatari & Gulliem Sartario

Source: Getty Images

John Steenhuisen criticises Julius Malema

DA leader John Steenhuisen did not waste the second criticising the EFF leader on the DA’s youtube channel. He accused Malema of inciting civil war and resurrecting the demon of hatred by chanting, “Kill the boer, kill the farmer” to a FNB Stadium packed to the brim with EFF supporters.

A video of Malema jumping up and down and leading the party’s supporters and public representatives in a chant was posted on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Steenhuisen threatens legal action against EFF and ANC

Steenhuisen insisted that Malema instructed his followers to kill the farmer (boer) even after the Equality Court ruled that the song should not be taken literally and does not constitute hate speech in August 2022.

The DA has decided to run to the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) to file charges against the Red Berets and the African National Congress (ANC), regardless of the fact that the ruling party had nothing to do with Malema chanting "kill the boer".

Steenhuisen rationalised the move, claiming that the ANC was just as complicit as the EFF because it failed to reprimand its protege, Malema. The DA leader also vowed to approach Parliament’s ethics committee, seek legal advice from the public protector or go to court.

South Africans divided by John Steenhuisen taking action against the EFF

Below are some comments:

@PhilileMaweza asked:

"Didn't EFF/Malema win a similar case before?"

@29ndumisox suggested:

"Can the DA send an invitation to the EFF for a national debate on policies/ideology and stop this nonsense of using courts to avoid debates."

@rooyrn claimed:

"Again, nothing will happen he does as he wants with no one taking it further, and he knows he will get away all the time."

@ElsaMalan8 pleaded:

"There must be immediate action, please?"

EFF swears to honour supporter who fell to his death during 10th-anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium

Earlier, Briefly News reported that tragedy struck the Economic Freedom Fighters' 10th-anniversary celebration in Soweto, Johannesburg, when a supporter tragically fell to his death on Saturday, 29 July.

The EFF responded to the news of the man's death with the pledge to honour his life by visiting the deceased's family and taking care of all the funeral arrangements, IOL reported.

The FNB Stadium was packed to the rafters as scores of EFF supporters dressed from head to toe in party regalia descended on the venue to celebrate the final event in a week of festivities commemorating 10 years since the party’s formation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News