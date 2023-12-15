Bafana Bafana's alternative kit for the African Cup of Nations received mixed reviews

An X, formerly Twitter, account dropped the pictures, and it showed a few players wearing it

While some loved it, others had a lot of questions and heavily disliked it

With eight years at Daily Sun, Capricorn Post and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Mzansi is not fully confident in Bafana Bafana's new alternative kit. Images: Ahmed Hasan/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana allegedly launched their alternative kit for the African Cup of Nations, and South Africans are not entirely confident in how it looks. Pictures of Bafana Bafana players wearing the new gear went viral, raising many eyebrows. Some even thought that it was a training kit.

Bafana Bafana's new kit unveiled

@UnplayableZA posted the pictures on X, formerly Twitter. In the post, Bafana forward Percy Tau stands in the front with four other players. They proudly pose and show the uniform off with the South African Football Association logo on the pants and the jersey. The kit's pants are white, and the jersey has a forest green pattern. The protea is on the left side of the breast.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

View the pictures here:

Some netizens hated it

Netizens gave their views on the kit. Some did not like it.

Ke Teboho Mthimk’hulu said:

“When you have a kit sponsor experimenting on the job."

Nick's Pizza observed:

“When you switch on the TV and France, Argentina, Brazil, or Portugal are playing, you don’t need to ask what country this is. Why can’t we design and adopt one regalia across all teams like other countries?”

Ike wrote:

“Uninspiring. France's sorcery team jersey with a single button looks better.”

Doyce asked:

“And SAFA said they like it? What nonsense is this?”

IG: magopabrian remarked:

“I don’t know what, but something is missing from Bafana’s alternate kit. The kit is too plain. It looks more like a training kit.”

Others liked the kit

There were a few who appreciated the kit's beauty.

Cozmino remarked:

“This low-key beautiful.”

Bhut'Sonwa was charmed.

“I love it!”

Kataki Senyatsi chipped in:

“I love simplicity. E botse yona.”

McDreamy complimented it.

“Clean, nice and simple.”

Bafana Bafana win over Berlin during the FIFA World Cup qualifier

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana won against Benin during their World Cup qualifying match.

The team won 2-1 as Percy Tau and Khuliso Mudau put the national football team in front. South Africans are excited that they might stand a chance to qualify, considering that Nigeria bungled their Lesotho match in which they drew. Netizens were also relieved that Bafana Bafana won and congratulated them.

Source: Briefly News