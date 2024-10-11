Diddy's case has reportedly been set for May 2025, and he is to remain in prison to await his hearing

The music mogul is accused of trafficking and assault, allegations he has denied despite the growing number of alleged victims

Peeps are invested in the trial, with many questioning whether the rapper will still be around by his next court appearance

Diddy will remain in prison until his next court appearance in 2025. Images: MEGA/GC Images, Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

It looks like it will be a long time before Diddy sees the outside world after his case was moved to 2025.

Diddy case scheduled for 2025

Following his arrest and ongoing investigations into his alleged crimes, it has been reported that Diddy will remain in prison after his trial was moved to 2025.

The rapper is accused of human trafficking and assault of women, men and minors, with some incidents reportedly having happened in the 1990s.

As more alleged victims come forward with accounts of their experiences with the music mogul, he continues to maintain his innocence.

He is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on 5 May 2025, and eNCA reports that there was more evidence to explore and that Diddy could face even more charges.

Nevertheless, the rapper has pleaded not guilty and has the support of his children and mother, who maintain his innocence despite the evidence stacked against him.

Social media weighs in on Diddy case

Peeps aren't convinced that the rapper will still be around by his next court appearance:

ThinkingPat1776 said:

"It sure is a long time away; he probably ain’t making it."

AtRealBen wrote:

"I doubt he will live until then."

PlanetOfMemes asked:

"Will Diddy make it to the date?"

"Thompsonklay posted:

"That's if he makes it there. There are a lot of very nervous elites right now."

OppenheimAviel responded:

"He's not making it to trial."

