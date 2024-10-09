Burna Boy allegedly involved in a kidnapping scandal, accused of abducting socialite Speed Darlington following a viral video

Speed Darlington's mother shared a plea on social media, claiming Burna Boy and his team took her son from his home

Social media reactions were mixed, with some supporting Speed Darlington's mother and others defending Burna Boy's actions

Internationally acclaimed Nigerian singer Burna Boy is making headlines after allegedly being caught up in socialite Speed Darlington's kidnapping. The socialite's mothers shared a video pleading with Nigerians to assist her find her only son.

Burna Boy has been accused of kidnapping a socialite who made allegations about him and Diddy. Image: Kevin Winter and Mike Marsland/WireImage

Burna Boy allegedly caught up in kidnapping scandal

Burna Boy is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The Grammy Award winner reportedly used his connections to kidnap Speed Darlington after his video about the star's relationship with American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to a post shared on X by @NigeriaStories, Speed Darlington's mother shared a video explaining that Burna Boy and his team kidnapped her son shortly after the video went viral. The post's caption read:

"Speed Darlington's mother cries out about her missing son, says Burna boy and his team picked him up from his house."

Fans weigh in on Burna Boy and Speed Darlington saga

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some sympathised with the worried mother, while others said Speed Darlington got what he deserved for tarnishing Burna Boy's name.

@Akinloye702 said:

"This is a very bad culture and we are keeping quiet, how will an individual pick someone else from their residence, isn’t that not kidnapping?"

@Alexandaaahh commented:

"Where was his mother when he was mocking burna boy days back?"

@Ashabul_Jannaah said:

"When someone tries to tarnish your image, teach them a lesson. Regardless, Burna Boy forgave him and he has learned his lesson now."

@Maxajee added:

"Where was she when he was throwing baseless accusations against Burna Boy?? Abeg make she go warm eba."

Black Coffee's connection to Diddy questioned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have gone back to questioning Black Coffee's relationship with Diddy after the rapper's arrest.

Just days after Diddy was arrested and had several items confiscated from his house, many social media users have gone to question the rap mogul's close circle.

