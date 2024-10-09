Nota Baloyi's father, DN Baloyi, broke his silence as he weighed in on the music executive's woes

Baloyi's dad breathed a sigh of relief after Nota was granted R5K bail at the Randburg Magistrate's court on Monday, 7 October 2024

Nota Baloyi exclusively spoke with Briefly News regarding the allegations and the support he has been getting

Nota Baloyi’s dad defended him amid rape chage saga. Image: @tshisalive, @lavidanota

The South African music executive Nota Baloyi has been released on bail, and his father, DN Baloyi, has broken his silence regarding his son's woes.

Nota's father defends him amid rape charge saga

Social media has been buzzing since the former Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba came forward and accused the music executive of raping her a year ago.

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, Baloyi was released on R5000 bail at the Randburg Magistrate's court, in Johannesburg, on Monday, 7 October 2024, after he handed himself to the police.

Speaking to the publication, Nota's father, DN Baloyi, broke his silence and defended his son from these allegations. He mentioned that Nhlamulo was innocent of what he was accused of, that the accuser was nothing but a liar, and that he was relieved that his son was released on bail.

He said:

"He deserved bail. The bad part is that the person accusing him is a liar and not telling the truth. I'm happy they will investigate the WhatsApp text messages, and eventually, we will get the truth."

Nota's father and his mother have been by his side ever since he handed himself over to the police on Friday, 4 October 2024. His father also mentioned that he is happy that this matter will be investigated and the truth will soon prevail.

Speaking about the allegations and how it has been for him with Briefly News, Nota Baloyi said:

"Extortion is a serious offence & rather than give in to the demands of my blackmailer. I chose to hand myself in to the police to show them how confident I was in proving my innocence. The magistrate saw that it is in the interest of justice that I will be released on bail on condition that I do not contact my accuser, whom I last contacted on September 24, 2024, inviting her to an event.

"My legal team is proceeding with the extortion case once this current case is concluded. ⁠I’m encouraged by the support of the many boy mothers in South Africa & my critics seem to almost exclusively be EFF supporter’s bot who have been instructed to harass me. I will be taking legal action against them when the case is concluded as well as opening a case of crimen injuria against KayaFM presenter Sol Phenduka."

Nota Baloyi accuser reportedly resigns from job

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi's accuser, Itumeleng Bokaba, reportedly quitting her day job.

This comes after Nota served her with a protection order after accusing him of assault, and the news sparked a frenzy of emotions among netizens who pitied her:

Hones1986 said:

"The wrong connections can turn your world upside down. I pray we are given wisdom and discernment."

