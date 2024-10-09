Nota Baloyi is working on proving his innocence following the rape charges which were thrown against him

MacG and Sol Phenduka made a commentary about his recent arrest on the latest Podcast And Chill episode

The music executive accuses MacG and Sol Phenduka of trying to turn their fans against him

Music executive Nota Baloyi reportedly plans to take legal action against Podcast and Chill presenters MacG and Sol Phenduka. The controversial figure is allegedly working on proving his innocence after his recent arrest.

Nota will sue MacG and Sol Phenduka if proven innocent. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nota threatens MacG and Sol Phenduka

Former Rhthym City actress Itumeleng Bokaba laid rape charges against Nota Baloyi. He handed himself over to the police and was later released on bail. Speaking about this incident, MacG and Sol Phenduka shared that no means no and relayed their thoughts on the matter.

MacG said: "Nota could be right in everything he's saying, but the moment she said no, it doesn't matter."

Sol Phenduka added that the deleted messages "prove that she said no and pushed him." He added, "A no means a no."

Nota fighting to prove innocence

According to ZiMoja, Nota feels as though MacG and Sol Phenduka are trying to turn their fans, known as the Chillers, against him with their views. He told the new publication that he is weighing his legal options because of the dishonest comments about him.

Nota Baloyi said he is abiding by the law and would allow the law to take its course. He further added, "MacG and Sol Phenduka can't turn Chillers against me."

He was then released on R5000 bail following his appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

In a recent tweet, he said:

Nota returns with a scripture following arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi was arrested last week after handing himself over to the police for a rape charge

The music executive resumed his social media activity by posting a bible scripture from Psalm 23, verses 1 to 6. Many people on social media welcomed Nota Baloyi back and reassured him that he would rise above this, while others bashed him as they waited for the truth to prevail.

