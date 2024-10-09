Nota to Pursue Legal Action Against MacG and Sol Phenduka Following Commentary on Recent Arrest
- Nota Baloyi is working on proving his innocence following the rape charges which were thrown against him
- MacG and Sol Phenduka made a commentary about his recent arrest on the latest Podcast And Chill episode
- The music executive accuses MacG and Sol Phenduka of trying to turn their fans against him
Music executive Nota Baloyi reportedly plans to take legal action against Podcast and Chill presenters MacG and Sol Phenduka. The controversial figure is allegedly working on proving his innocence after his recent arrest.
Nota threatens MacG and Sol Phenduka
Former Rhthym City actress Itumeleng Bokaba laid rape charges against Nota Baloyi. He handed himself over to the police and was later released on bail. Speaking about this incident, MacG and Sol Phenduka shared that no means no and relayed their thoughts on the matter.
MacG said: "Nota could be right in everything he's saying, but the moment she said no, it doesn't matter."
Sol Phenduka added that the deleted messages "prove that she said no and pushed him." He added, "A no means a no."
Nota fighting to prove innocence
According to ZiMoja, Nota feels as though MacG and Sol Phenduka are trying to turn their fans, known as the Chillers, against him with their views. He told the new publication that he is weighing his legal options because of the dishonest comments about him.
Nota Baloyi said he is abiding by the law and would allow the law to take its course. He further added, "MacG and Sol Phenduka can't turn Chillers against me."
He was then released on R5000 bail following his appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
In a recent tweet, he said:
Nota returns with a scripture following arrest
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi was arrested last week after handing himself over to the police for a rape charge
The music executive resumed his social media activity by posting a bible scripture from Psalm 23, verses 1 to 6. Many people on social media welcomed Nota Baloyi back and reassured him that he would rise above this, while others bashed him as they waited for the truth to prevail.
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za