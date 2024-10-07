Nota Baloyi was arrested last week after handing himself over to the police for a rape charge

The music executive resumed his social media activity by posting a bible scripture from Psalm 23

Many people welcomed Nota Baloyi back and reassured him that he would rise above this, while others bashed him

Nota Baloyi is currently out of prison and active again on social media. The self-proclaimed music executive was under police custody after handing himself over.

Nota posts bible verse upon release

The controversial music figure quoted a Bible from Psalm 23 from verses 1 to 6, which speaks on reassurance and finding comfort in God's protection

This follows his recent arrest after a rape charge was opened against him by former Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba. His post reads:

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; he leads me in the path of righteousness

"For His name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death. I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; My cup runs over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me. All the days of my life, I will dwell in the house of the Lord. Forever."

Mzansi reacts to Nota's new posts

@NegroNegro08

"Release an album, bonke abaphuma ekhulukuthu bayaqopha. Nathi Mankayi,Jub Jub, now Pastor Mboro. We are waiting for your song, now."

@BougaSimon

"We all look up to God when facing difficulties, we tend to forget him when everything is good."

@RKumalo

"There shall be peace for the wicked. Karma is wicked."

@RThuntsa

"I will fear no evil, for thou art with me."

Shebeshxt celebrates Nota Baloyi's arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt relayed his thoughts on Nota Baloyi following his recent arrest.

The musician showed no mercy to the music mogul, who is in trouble with the law following the rape allegations.

Shebeshxt weighed in on Nota Baloyi's legal problems on X 9Twitter) after the music executive got arrested.

