The Miss South Africa 2022 runner-up Ayanda Gugulethu Thabethe recently showed off her man

The picture of the model and her boyfriend was shared on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thabethe's new man

Model Ayanda Gugulethu Thabethe and her new man trend online. Image: @ayandagthabethe

Source: Instagram

The former Miss SA runner-up 2024, Ayanda Gugulethu Thabethe, made headlines on social media regarding her love life and relationship.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a cute picture of Ayanda and her new man on his social media page, leaving many netizens stunned about the model's boyfriend.

He captioned the picture:

"Ayanda Thabethe launches her white boyfriend."

See the photo below:

Netizens react to Ayanda's new man

Shortly after the controversial Musa Khawula posted the picture of Ayanda and her new man on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"The fight is against poverty."

@bozzie_t questioned:

"Where do they harvest them?"

@incontroZA wrote:

"Why is it black men are never mad when black girls get a white boy, but it's always an issue when we get a white girl?"

@__T_touch commented:

"Our sisters are making sure we don't get the land back."

@MzansiJoker responded:

"Let's see if it will hold up till next year....Mara I see peeps on the comments are single."

@NneteHela said:

"I love how white men appreciate Skinny black girls and Dark skinned girls cause one thing African men will do is not love them. So S/O to the white men for appreciating quality."

@peendy_Lwandle mentioned:

"She was dating the most wanted crimanal two days ago. She moves faster than the lighting Aibo."

