Ndavi Nokeri has received praise from the Miss South Africa organisation for how well she performed at Miss Universe

The beauty queen was in the top 16 of the 71st edition of the pageant and was lauded by many for representing Mzansi well

Even celebs like Rachel Kolisi and Zozibini Tunzi wished Ndavi well after her stellar showing at the competition

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ndavi Nokeri has been praised by the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) organisation for her phenomenal performance after advancing to the top 16 at the Miss Universe pageant.

Ndavi Nokeri has made South Africa proud. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The crown was clinched by Miss USA, R'Bonney Nola Gabriel, a stunning Filipina American who dazzled the judges.

Even celebrities like former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, Rachel Kolisi, and former Miss World, Rolene Strauss, among others, congratulated her in their Instagram stories.

In their post, Miss SA expressed how proud Mzansi was of Ndavi and shared a short clip of her performance, with the caption reading:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“What an unforgettable performance! @ndavi.nokerii, South Africa will forever be proud of you.”

Here is the post:

Social media users wished Miss SA 2022 well for her Miss Universe run

Netizens showered Ndavi with praise and commended her for the wonderful way she represented South Africa:

wandile_mthembu_ said:

“She came, she saw and left a legacy for the next girl to pick up.”

Falismazhou added:

“Congratulations, Ndavi. You did extremely well. It was not just South Africa's moment this time. It was about the USA and their lady's special gift of making clothes.”

melindax767 noted:

“Perfect gown, perfect hairstyle, perfect everything, man. Above all, gorgeous candidate.”

Zozibini Tunzi, Demi-Leigh Tebow and Margaret Gardiner: A look at the 3 Miss SA winners who won Miss Universe

In a previous story, Briefly News wrote about the three South Africans who previously won the Miss Universe crown.

Zozibini Tunzi was the last Mzansi babe to take home the crown in 2019 and was the first Xhosa woman to do so.

Demi-Leigh Tebow won the pageant in 2017 and Margaret Gardiner was the first South African to be a victor of the contest in 1978.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News