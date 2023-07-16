The Miss Supranational 2023 pageant finale was held in Poland, and beauties from different countries competed for the crown

The Miss South Africa 1st runner-up Ayanda Thabethe, was in attendance to represent the country

Ayanda Thabethe is a beauty originally from Pietermaritzburg who flew South Africa's flag high by winning a title at the international event

Ayanda Thabethe represented South Africa well at the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant. The South African beauty made it to the top 24 and won an additional title at the event.

Ayanda Thabethe did well at the Miss Supranational 2023 as she represented South Africa. Image: ayanda_thxbethe

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe proved that she is a good sport as she had some sweet words for Miss Ecuador, who won Miss Supranational 2023. The beauty from Durban made sure her personality was shining, and it paid off

What did Ayanda Thabethe win at Miss Supranational 2023?

Ayanda Thabethe won Miss Congeniality which is a title given to the person with the best personality, is the most social and friendly. Ayanda also landed in the top 24 and had sweet words for Miss Ecuador, who took home the Miss Supranational crown. See her post below:

Ayanda Tabethe shows appreciation to South Africa during miss supranational 2023 pageant

According to The Citizen, Ayanda addressed the support she received from South Africans in a statement. She said:

"I also want to thank South Africans for their overwhelming support and wonderful messages. I have loved every minute of my Miss Supranational journey and I hope I have made you all proud,.

Ayanda Thabethe received lots of love from South Africans for making the country proud

People love to see great representation of the country internationally. Many people could not help but gush about how amazing Ayanda looked at the finale. The Citizen reported that Ayanda wore a gown by Juan Visser of the brand Juan William Aria who was inspired by the sun. Read people's comments below:

missosology_southafrica said:

"Well this was obvious! She is the bubbliest person on this planet earth."

solwazi_lwazy commented:

"This girl is not playing ."

lady_sam hoped:

"It belongs to her."

phulusomakuya gushed:

"She did that, let's go."

mariskah8 added:

"She has a beautiful soul and a very bubbly personality her smile light up everyone else’s day!"

pageantcrownafrica wrote:

"Congratulations Ayanda. No surprises there."

