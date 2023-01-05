Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri, is making Mzansi proud in the United States of America ahead of the Miss Universe contest

The 23-year-old posted stunning pictures of herself in New York City as she visited well-known tourist attractions in the big apple

The 71st Miss Universe pageant is set to take place on 14 January, in New Orleans, Louisiana

Ndavi Nokeri is flying Mzansi's flag high in the United States of America (USA) ahead of the Miss Universe pageant set to take place in nine days on 14 January.

Ndavi Nokeri is enjoying the big apple. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

Miss SA 2022 posted pictures of herself enjoying key tourist attractions in New York and posed in front of Times Square and Rockefeller Center.

In one of her posts, Ndavi expressed how excited she was for the next few days, with the 71st Miss Universe pageant taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Briefly News previously wrote about the 23-year-old rocking a curly do that had her looking like a fierce lioness in the big apple.

Here are some of the beauty queen’s best pictures from her trip thus far:

Commenting on the snap of the Limpopo-born babe in front of Times Square, peeps could not help but express how amped they were for the contest:

Zanelephakathi said:

“I’m so excited for you.”

Pageantssouthafrica wrote:

“From Limpopo to the universe.”

Sangwenisne remarked:

“We need everything. Give it to us: from the house tour, food, roommate, and more.”

wandile_mthembu_ encouraged her:

“Fly high queen, we’re right there behind you.”

Xmdunge added:

“We are within. Let's go get them, queen.”

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri promises to continue making Mzansi proud and posted a glam pic showing off a pretty smile

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about Ndavi Nokeri posting new headshots as she promised to continue representing the Ubuntu of Mzansi and making South Africans proud during her reign.

Ndavi will soon be competing in the Miss Universe contest taking place in a few days in New Orleans. Peeps are hoping she will bring the crown home and become the fourth South African to do so.

