Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri, has rung in 2023 with a fresh new hairstyle, sporting a stunning curly look

The 23-year-old will soon be competing in the Miss Universe pageant, which will take place on 14 January 2023

Mzansi is ready for the Limpopo-born beauty queen to bring the crown back to South African shores

Ndavi Nokeri has switched up her hairdo for the new year, sporting a fabulous curly mane that made her look like a strong lioness.

Ndavi Nokeri is so ready to take on the Miss Universe pageant. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

Miss South Africa 2022 is excited about the Miss Universe pageant that will take place in New Orleans in the United States of America on 14 January 2022.

Briefly News previously wrote about the 23-year-old going on an epic shopping spree to pick up some last-minute outfits before her trip to compete in the competition.

In her latest Instagram post, the beaut looked like she was ready to step into her power.

Ndavi captioned her latest post:

“A lioness sleeps in the heart of every woman. It’s up to you to wake her up.”

The beauty queen received several compliments from former Miss SA winners, Zozibini Tunzi and Liesl Laurie, who loved her new look.

Here are the top reactions from netizens:

Zozitunzi said:

“Ate ke sthandwa.”

Liesllaurie added:

“Ready!”

bongjy_bee remarked:

“Feels like a tribute to Cheslie. May she rest in peace. You look absolutely gorgeous, Ndavi.”

Micaelamclean reacted:

“It’s giving a Miss Universe crowned in New Orleans.”

tebo.mphahlele commented:

“Oh yes, this is where the crown will sit.”

Asonelemtshikwana noted:

“The quote. She's definitely waking her up.”

Yvonnejohnstoncoach encouraged her:

“Savour the moment, angel. So fabulous.”

