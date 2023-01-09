One gorgeous go-getter mom took to social media to proudly show off her fabulous new ride

The lovely lady had a huge smile on her face as she posed with the classy whip on the snaps shared online

Netizens wished the lovely lady well for the achievement and couldn’t help but stan her boss babe moves

A beautiful and hard-working mother has taken to social media to flaunt her stunning ride, with peeps impressed by her amazing whip.

The gorgeous mom looked thrilled with her ride. Image: @Noxy_Duma.

Source: Twitter

The babe seemed over the moon with her Beemer in the pics posted on social media as she relished her wonderful win.

Twitter user, @Noxy_Duma, had many peeps impressed by her post, which was captioned:

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

“This car has always been my dream car. Now I can’t believe ndim okwi driver’s side of it.”

Netizens were inspired by the successful young lady and wished her well in the comment section of her post.

Here is the tweet and some engaging reactions from tweeps:

@NdiMncadi said:

“Wow! Congratulations, gorgeous.”

@thlakane noted:

“Congratulations, buddy.”

@MooseManzini wrote:

“Congratulations, Noxolo. This car is gorgeous.”

@MissNokcy is proud of her progress:

“From ‘Miss Rio’ back in the day, to this. You are ‘Miss Beemer’ ke manje! Congratulations once again, my love.”

@angelakhuzwayo reacted:

“Noxolo! I’m so proud of you, mama! You’ve done so well.”

@Noxy_Duma remarked:

“Ezinkulu, madoda. Congratulations, honey bear.”

@Cinnamon_Guy_ joked:

“I’m more interested in the sales exec. What’s his name?”

Source: Briefly News