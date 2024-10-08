The South African podcaster Mac G shared his thoughts on Nota Baloyi and Itumeleng rape saga

The controversial Mac G weighed in on the matter and shared that when a woman says no, nothing else matters; you need to listen

Many netizens reacted to Mac G's opinion on Nota Baloyi's rape saga with Bokaba

Mac G shared his thoughts on Nota's rape saga. Image: @macgunleashed, @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

The controversial podcaster Mac G didn't hold back as he jumped in on Nota Baloyi's recent saga.

Mac G shares his thoughts on Nota and Itumeleng's rape saga

Social media has been buzzing ever since the former presenter and Rhythm City actress Itumeleng Bokaba opened a rape case against the music executive Nota Baloyi.

This was after the actress accused the controversial music executive of assaulting her, and recently, the Podcast and Chill founder Mac G decided to weigh in on the matter during one of his recent podcast episodes.

A Twitter (X) user @ThisIsColbert posted a short clip of Mac G and Sol Phenduka discussing the rape saga of Itumeleng Bokaba and Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi on his social media page.

He captioned the video:

"MacG: NOTA could be right in everything that he’s saying but the moment she says ‘No!’ - it doesn’t matter. #PodcastAndChill weigh in on NOTA's rape accusations by Itumeleng Bokaba."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi react to Mac G's opinion

Many netizens on social media reacted to Mac G's response to the Nota Baloyi rape saga. See what they had to say about it:

@ngobeni_mohau commented:

"They just chose to cut Fact checker when she was supposed to read all the texts like you could see that they did not care about Nota's replies... Mara haena flop let's hope one day they don't end up in that situation."

@kingscelo_05 replied:

"If Nota did rape her, I don't understand why this gender waited for a year to open a case."

@YesThatRuss wrote:

"This Sol guy is a very hateful person, surely he's saying good riddance that Nota is in this situation."

@Poifetso349 responded:

"MacG is so stupid at times. Argh."

@MawakaNteta replied:

"Mac G, if your girl went home with another man and fondled and kissed, you would be fine with that as long as there was no proof? That's weakness ntanga."

@Akani2008 said:

"I will always stand with Nota in this fake rape case."

Nota under fire for Mayibabo royalties

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota is embroiled in a royalties scandal surrounding Kwesta's Mayibabo.

Itumeleng Bokaba made recent explosive allegations on TikTok, revealing that she provided vocals on the hit song.

Source: Briefly News