A male escort has come forward to the authorities with video evidence of him, rapper Diddy and another woman

This video is reportedly of Diddy's "freak offs," and it implicates another woman who partook in the act

Netizens are going wild with their speculations of who the woman might be and are trying to connect the dots

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A male escort has handed in video evidence to the authorities. Image: Dave Benett/MEGA

Source: Getty Images

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently under police custody after he was arrested on Monday, 16 September, in New York. New information was provided regarding a new possible witness.

Male escort provides video evidence

A male escort has allegedly come forward to the authorities alleging that he has video evidence of him, rapper Diddy, and another unnamed woman engaging in what he called "freak offs."

According to @Glock_Topickz, the escort signed a proffer and handed in the video, which would likely not be used against him.

"According to TMZ, One of Diddy's alleged male sex workers met with federal prosecutors on Wednesday [signed a proffer] and submitted a videotape of a "freak off" with him, Diddy and a woman. The types of drugs Diddy liked to use during sexual encounters can allegedly be found on the tape as well.

"The alleged threesome went down in May 2023, when the sex worker claims he flew from Atlanta to Miami to meet up with Diddy and the woman, and he ended up having intercourse with her while Diddy filmed the encounter. The sex worker had a copy of the video from that alleged encounter and turned it over to the agents who met with him."

Social media goes wild

The report never revealed who the woman is, but people are already going wild with their speculations. Using old pictures from Instagram screenshots, people might have connected the dots.

@thatdude340pm mentioned:

"As weird as this is to me. I don’t see a crime here."

@I_am_Bucie suggested:

"Yung Miami is definitely not clean in all this, she saw something and participated in something."

@deearraF asked:

"yYall remember when she told Diddy’s ex “ if I wanted you on your knees, Diddy would make you do it. You an eater “ 💀 I hate this girl omg-"

Diddy denied bail for 2nd time

In a previous report from Briefly News, American rapper Diddy is still behind bars after a second judge denied him bail.

The judge argued that the rapper might tamper with the witnesses. Netizens weighed in on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News