Who is Sarah Jakes Roberts's husband? Sarah Jakes Roberts is a famous author, speaker, minister, and daughter of TD Jakes. TD Jakes is a prominent bishop, author, and filmmaker who leads The Potter's House, a megachurch in Dallas, Texas. Sarah has gained significant recognition and influence through her ministry.

Sarah Jakes Roberts's husband, Toure Roberts, is a lead pastor who inspired her to participate in pastoral duties. Growing up, she experienced difficulties, including a teenage pregnancy. However, she found strength in her spirituality and developed a deep sense of purpose, which eventually led her to become a powerful speaker, author, and minister in her own right.

Sarah Jakes Roberts's profile and bio

Full name Sarah Jakes Roberts Gender Female Date of birth July 17, 1988 Age 35 years (As of 2023) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Zodiac sign Cancer Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 60 kg (Approx) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Education Texas Christian University Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital Status Married Spouse Touré Roberts Parents Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr. and Serita Ann Jakes Occupation Writer, Author, Pastor, & Motivational Speaker Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $15 million

How old is Sarah Jakes?

She was born on July 17, 1988, in West Virginia, the United States of America and was raised in an African-American family. Sarah Jakes's age is 35 years as of 2023. She was brought up alongside her four siblings, Cora Jakes-Coleman, Thomas Dexter Jakes jr, Jamar Jakes, and Jermaine Jakes.

Sarah Jakes's father

TD Jakes, whose full name is Thomas Dexter Jakes, is a highly influential pastor, author, and filmmaker. He was born on June 9, 1957, in South Charleston, West Virginia, USA. TD Jakes is the founder and bishop of The Potter's House, a non-denominational, multicultural megachurch in Dallas, Texas.

Was Serita Jakes ever married?

Serita Jakes is married to TD Jakes. They have a strong partnership in their ministry and are considered an influential power couple within the Christian community. They have been married for several decades and have five children together.

Sarah Jakes's marriages

Sarah Jakes Roberts has been married twice. She was previously married to Robert Henson. After her first marriage ended, Sarah married Toure Roberts.

Who is the father of Sarah Jakes's first child?

Sarah Jakes Roberts' first child's father is Robert Henson. Robert Henson is a former professional football player who played as a National Football League (NFL) linebacker. He played for the Washington Redskins and briefly for the New Orleans Saints during his NFL career.

Who is Sarah Jakes's first husband?

Sarah Jakes Roberts' first husband is Robert Henson. Sarah Jakes Roberts and Robert Henson got married in 2008. However, they eventually divorced in 2012, and Sarah has since remarried.

Is Sarah Jakes Roberts still married?

Yes. She is married to Toure Roberts, a pastor, author, and motivational speaker. They got married on November 23, 2014.

Sarah Jakes Roberts's career

Her career centres on empowering individuals to find hope, healing, and personal transformation through faith. Here are some critical aspects of Sarah's career:

Author

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a published author. She has written several books that draw from her experiences and faith journey. Some of her well-known books include Lost and Found: Finding Hope in the Detours of Life and Don't Settle for Safe: Embracing the Uncomfortable to Become Unstoppable.

Speaker

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a dynamic and inspirational speaker. She travels extensively to various events, conferences, and seminars to share her faith, empowerment, and personal growth messages. Her powerful speaking style resonates with audiences and has earned her a significant following.

Ministry

As the daughter of TD Jakes, Sarah has grown up within the ministry context. She is actively involved in her family's church, The Potter's House.

Who is Sarah Jakes's husband?

Sarah Jakes Roberts' husband is Toure Roberts, who is a minister, author, and motivational speaker. He is the lead pastor of The Potter's House at One LA and The Potter's House Denver. Toure is known for his dynamic and inspirational preaching style, which resonates with people seeking spiritual growth and personal empowerment.

What does Sarah Jakes husband do for a living?

Toure Roberts is a prominent pastor, author, and motivational speaker. Here are some aspects of Toure's career:

Pastor

Toure RoberTD is the founding pastor of The Potter's House at One LA, a church based in Los Angeles, California. He also serves as the lead pastor of The Potter's House Denver in Colorado.

Author

Toure Roberts has authored several personal growth, purpose, and spirituality books. Some of his books include Purpose Awakening: Discover the Epic Idea that Motivated Your Birth and Wholeness: Winning in Life from the Inside Out.

Motivational Speaker

Toure is a dynamic and engaging motivational speaker. His speaking engagements often cover personal development, leadership, and spiritual growth.

Relationship Counseling

Along with his wife, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Toure offers relationship counselling and guidance to couples. They use their personal experiences and spiritual insights to help others build strong and healthy relationships.

What is Sarah Jakes Roberts' net worth?

The celebrity daughter has a net worth estimated at $15 million. Her vast wealth is derived from her publications, church income, and prosperous family.

Above is all you need to know about TD Jakes's daughter and Sarah Jakes Roberts's husband. Sarah's passion is to utilize her experiences, insight, and influence to help every soul she encounters.

