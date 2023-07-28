Christo Lamprecht is affectionately called "the Lamp Post" due to his incredible height. He routinely stuns spectators with his presence and skill. The young sports star has yielded dividends after choosing to put down the tennis racket and focus primarily on golf in high school.

Amateur golfer Christo Lamprecht during Day One of The 151st Open. Photo: Stuart Franklin

Christo Lamprecht's recent win at the 2023 Amateur Championship made him the third South African to achieve this feat in six years. It also earned him a spot at the 2024 Masters Tournament and the 2024 U.S. Open.

Christo Lamprecht's profile and bio summary

Full name Christo Lamprecht Date of birth 30 January 2001 Age 22 (as of 2023) Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth George, Western Cape, South Africa Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height 6'8'' Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Unknown Children None Parents Ronel De Klerk Lamprecht Christo Lamprecht Sr Siblings Jeanne Hugo Marileen Dirkse van Schalkwyk Education Georgia Tech Profession Amateur golfer Social media Instagram

How old is Christo Lamprecht?

Christo was born on 30 January 2001 and turned 22 in 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

How tall is Cristo Lamprecht?

It is reported he comes from a long line of tall men from his father's side. The South African-born golfer is 6 feet and 8 inches tall, approximately 203 centimetres.

Where is Christo Lamprecht from?

The young golfer was born and raised in George, Western Cape, South Africa. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Christo Lamprecht's family

Lamprecht's parents are Ronel and Christo Sr. According to sources, his mother is a marketer at Outqniqua High School and has a degree in social work from Stellenbosch University.

The Georgia Tech student's father studied accounting and finance at the University of South Africa and graduated in 1989. Mr Lamprecht has been a charted accountant for 30 years.

He has two older sisters, Jeanne Hugo and Marileen Dirkse van Schalkwyk. Both women are married and keep out of the limelight.

Christo Lamprecht's career

The 22-year-old was first introduced to golf by his father when he was three. In 2015, he joined professional golfer Louis Oosthuizen's academy, the Louis57 Junior Golf Academy.

He continued playing throughout his high school career. In 2017, he became the youngest player to win the South African Amateur Championship.

In 2018, he became the first East of Ireland Amateur Open Champion. He placed second at the Southern Cape Amateur Open, All Africa Juniors, and Junior Golf World Cup with the South African squad in 2019.

A young Lamprecht at the South African Open in 2018. Photo: Stuart Franklin

The Western Cape native joined the Georgia Tech golf team in 2020 after landing a scholarship to study there. He earned the All-American and the Fred Haskin Award Honours after his stellar performance on the Georgia Tech golf team.

In 2022, he helped the international team win the Arnold Palmer Cup. Still, his most significant achievement would occur a year later at the Amateur Championship in England, where he triumphed.

Christo Lamprecht stares at his trophy in the locker room following his victory during the Final Match Play on Day Four of The Amateur Championship on June 2023. Photo: Octavio Passos

Christo Lamprecht's world ranking

As per reports, Christo's success at the Amateur Championship in 2023 secured him a third-place ranking in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Christo Lamprecht's driving distance

The 6 foot 8 inches tall amateur golfer's average driving distance was 325 yards through 12 holes.

Christo Lamprecht's swing

The amateur golfer's swing is called the re-centring. It was reported that he has a solid left-hand grip, with his hands rotated over to the right:

"A key component of this is how his body shifts towards the target. Notice how Lamprecht's pelvis moves towards the target moments before his completes his backswing."

Who won the Silver Medal at The Open?

According to SuperSport, Christo made history in the 151st edition of The Open Championship when he became the first South African to win the Silver Medal.

Christo won the Silver Medal on the 18th green on Day Four of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on 23 July 2023. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

At 22, Christo Lamprecht made history by being the first South African to win the Silver Medal at the 151st Open. Before that, he won The Amateur Championship. The Georgia Tech golfer has become the one to watch in just a few short years in his amateur golfing career.

