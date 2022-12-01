What are the disadvantages of upgrading matric results in South Africa?

The opportunity to improve marks is one of the opportunities that learners always grab with both hands. After all, learners want to put their best foot forward and pursue their dream careers. But, unfortunately, most people never look at the downsides of such a move. Therefore, before you upgrade, check out these disadvantages of upgrading matric results and other information, including the requirements, fees, and institutions that offer matric rewrites.

Although most of us want to achieve the best matric results, sadly, this is never the case. While the best part is that you get a second chance to redeem yourself, this opportunity has several drawbacks. Take a look at just a few disadvantages of upgrading your matric results.

The disadvantages of upgrading matric results

Any learner who could have performed optimally gets the chance to work on their results by upgrading their matric results. However, this bears some risks. Before we examine them, let us look at some frequently asked questions about matric upgrading.

Is matric rewrite a good idea?

It is an excellent idea as it offers you an opportunity to study and get better marks to join your interested educational facility. However, you must make sure you also meet the set university requirements.

How many times can you upgrade your matric?

There is no limit to the times you can rewrite your matric if you are still under 21. However, after you turn 21, you can apply for a matric upgrade.

What do you need to apply for a matric rewrite?

You only need two things, which are a copy of your statement of results and a certified copy of your ID. With these, you can apply for the rewrite in learning institutions that offer Matric Rewrite courses, such as Bellview Institute of Distance Learning.

Which colleges help upgrade matric results?

There are also colleges throughout South Africa where learners can rewrite their matric. Here are some of them and their locations:

Eastern Cape

St John's College, Mthatha

Academy of business and computer studies, East London

PE College, Old Iqhayiya Campus.

Lameka FET College, PE

Jeppe education centre, Polokwane

Gauteng

Tshwane South College (Formerly known as PTA Tech), Atteridgeville

Tshwane North College (former Pretoria College), Pretoria

Greenwood College (Church Street and prince Park Avenue)

Johannesburg

Central Johannesburg College

Star School, Braamfontein

Ekurhuleni West College

Funda Community College, located near Bara hospital

Oxford Combined College, Kempton Park

How much does it cost to rewrite matric in South Africa?

Candidates who have written National Senior Certificate (NSC) will pay different fees depending on the number of subjects and the timeline. For example, candidates taking one to two subjects in January pay R1000, while those taking the same subjects pay R6380 in February.

What happens to your matric certificate when you upgrade?

Once you are done with your upgrade and have successfully improved the selected marks, you can merge the new marks with those you did not choose to improve, meaning that all your chosen marks can be on one certificate.

What's the difference between supplementary and upgrading?

Supplementary is when a candidate writes their matric but does not make it and is given another opportunity to write and acquire it. However, upgrading is when a candidate rewrites several subjects they passed but wants a better grade. For example, if an individual got 30 but initially wanted 60.

Can you study while upgrading?

Most educational institutions will allow you to begin your studies while upgrading your matric results. Most will let you start with the lower qualification, such as a Diploma, and later proceed to a Bachelor's degree once you have upgraded your marks.

The main downsides include the following:

Increased stress and pressure to perform

Most candidates are overwhelmed and anxious to get it right the second time. Unfortunately, this stress and excessive anxiety can crush the learner to the extent of failing another time.

Health problems.

Increased pressure, high-stress levels, and examination tension can lead to health problems like migraines, nausea, headaches, and vomiting.

Loss of confidence

Despite another opportunity to get things right, some people may fail the exams and experience a loss of confidence in their abilities to perform.

Disinterest in studies

Another common disadvantage of upgrading and failing is developing a loss of interest and faith in studies, characterized by fear and hatred of examinations.

Upgrading your matric can be a good thing towards solidifying your career path. However, you must evaluate the disadvantages of upgrading matric results, such as increased pressure and stress, to ensure they do not outweigh the benefits.

