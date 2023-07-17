Full biography of Alexis Rodman, Dennis Rodman's daughter

Alexis Rodman is a celebrity child famously known as the first daughter of Dennis Rodman, the legendary NBA player. Dennis is widely regarded as one of the best rebounders in NBA history. He gained fame for his distinctive style, flamboyant personality, and exceptional skills on the court. He had Alexis with his first wife, Annie Bakes.

Rodman won the NBA rebounding title seven times and was a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Photo: @Caitlyn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dennis and Annie Bakes were not yet married at the time of her birth but had been in an on-and-off relationship. Despite being a celebrity child, Alexis Rodman's upbringing was marred by her parent's toxic relationship, which affected her growing up. But that did not deter her from achieving her dreams.

Alexis Rodman's profile and bio

Full name Alexis Caitlyn Rodman Date of birth September 28, 1988 Age 34 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, United States Country United States of America Nationality American Birth sign Cancer Ethnicity Mixed (Afro-American) Religion Christianity Height 5 ft 10 in Weight 55 Kg Body measurements 34-26-39 inches Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Spouse Robert Bunfill Child Vincent Bunfill Parents Dennis Rodman & Annie Bakes Famous as Dennis Rodman's daughter Net worth $200,000

How old is Dennis Rodman's daughter?

She was born Alexis Caitlyn Rodman on September 28, 1988, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Alexis Rodman's age is 34 years as of 2023, and she is of mixed race, with African-American and Caucasian ancestry. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Rodman played in the NBA for 14 seasons from 1986 to 2000. Photo: @Caitlyn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Alexis Rodman's height?

The celebrity child measures 5 feet 10 inches tall and has an incredible physique. She weighs around 55 kg and boasts blonde hair and dark brown eyes. Her other body measurements are 34-26-39.

Who is Alexis Rodman's husband?

Alexis is a happily married woman. She is married to Robert Bunfill. They solemnized their union on August 30, 2014, in a private ceremony in Citrus Heights, California. In June 2017, they welcomed their son Vincent.

Who are Alexis Rodman's siblings?

Alexis has two siblings. They are Trinity Rodman and D.J. Rodman.

What happened to Dennis Rodman and his wife?

Dennis and Bakes met at a club in 1987 and fell in love at first meeting. Two years into their relationship, they gave birth to Alexis. However, their relationship encountered irreconcilable differences, and they parted ways.

Rodman moved on and married Carmen Electra, an American actress and model. They married in November 1998 but filed for divorce in April 1999, just a few months after their wedding.

Who is Alexis Rodman's mother?

Her mother is Annie Bakes, an American former adult model. She is best known as the ex-wife of NBA player, wrestler and TV personality Dennis Rodman. She was born Anicka Bakes on February 26, 1965, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA.

Bakes started modelling for print commercials at a tender age, but when she turned 18, she started modelling for adult products such as lingerie and swimwear. Her modelling career came to a standstill in 1986 after she was involved in a gruesome road accident. Her career took a turn, and she started writing, releasing her first book, Worse Than He Says He Is, in 1997.

Who is Alexis Rodman's father?

Dennis Rodman is a retired professional basketball player. He was born on May 13, 1961, in Trenton, New Jersey, USA. Rodman played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for 14 seasons from 1986 to 2000.

Rodman is widely regarded as one of the best rebounders in NBA history. Despite being listed at 6 feet 7 inches, his incredible athleticism and tenacity allowed him to dominate the boards against taller opponents. He won the NBA rebounding title seven times and was a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Rodman arrives to host an evening at the Chateau Nightclub & Gardens at the Paris Las Vegas on July 19, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Steven Lawton

Source: Getty Images

Dennis Rodman's career

Rodman played for various teams during his NBA career, including the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. He was a pivotal contributor to the Detroit Pistons' back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, and he also won three championships with the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Since retiring from basketball, Rodman has appeared in various media, including reality TV shows and films. He has also been involved in diplomatic efforts related to his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Rodman's impact on and off the court has made him a memorable and unique figure in basketball.

Is Dennis Rodman a millionaire?

Dennis Rodman is widely considered a millionaire with a net worth of $1 million. Throughout his successful basketball career, Rodman earned significant wealth through contracts, endorsements, and various business ventures.

Rodman attends a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 25, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Does Dennis Rodman have a relationship with his kids?

Dennis Rodman has three children: a daughter named Alexis and two sons named D.J. Rodman and Dennis Jr. While he has not always had a relationship with some of his children, in recent years, Rodman appears to have made strides to be closer with his three children. His two youngest children follow in his footsteps as talented young athletes.

What is Alexis Rodman's net worth?

Her net worth is around $200,000 from her partnerships and commercials. She also works as a personal trainer.

Above is everything you need to know about Alexis Rodman, popularly known as Dennis Rodman's daughter. Despite being a celebrity kid, she likes to maintain a private life.

READ ALSO: Peta Gibb, Andy Gibb's daughter: What does she do for a living?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Peta Gibb. Who is she? Peta Gibb grew up as the daughter of the late singer Andy Gibb. Andy was an English singer, songwriter, and actor. He was a member of the famous music group the Bee Gees.

Peta was her parent's only child, although she never had a personal relationship with her father, who passed away when she was 10.

Source: Briefly News