“She’s Lost Her Marbles”: KZN Woman Furious at SA About Omotoso’s Rearrest, Mzansi Outraged
- South Africans had mixed reactions about the arrest of the controversial pastor, Timothy Omotoso, over the weekend
- The Nigerian televangelist was recently acquitted of 32 charges of rape, human trafficking and racketeering and has now been accused of breaking the law
- A Mzansi lady was hysterical after learning about Omotoso’s arrest over the weekend and begged to take his place in jail
The controversial Nigerian pastor, Timothy Omotoso, is back in jail after he had been released in April.
One of his supporters was devastated by the news of the televangelist’s recent arrest over the weekend.
Woman begs to go to jail in Omotoso’s place
South Africans were amazed after seeing a video of a woman devastated about Timothy Omotoso’s arrest. The Nigerian televangelist was acquitted of 32 charges of rape, human trafficking and racketeering in April.
His supporters were ecstatic about the news and held a mass celebration in the streets of the Eastern Cape. The pastor was arrested on Saturday and is expected to appear in court today on immigration charges
One of his supporters from KwaZulu-Natal could not bear the news and hopped on social media to express her feelings. The woman begged to take the Nigerian man’s place in jail:
“South Africa, what have you done to the Lord’s prophet, Timothy Omotoso? What has he ever done to you? You don’t even know him. Arrest me, I am handing myself over so that you can free him. Take me instead. My name is Grace Mgwalazi from eMlazi. When you come and arrest me. I will not put up a fight, just free Omotoso.”
Church leaders in East London stood behind the women who testified against Omotoso and marched on Sunday to hand over a memorandum demanding that Omotoso be deported from South Africa. The Department of Home Affairs rejected the pastor’s appeal against an earlier ruling that declared him a prohibited person.
South Africans were outraged by Grace and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments.
Watch the Instagram video below:
SA outraged by Timothy Omotoso’s supporter
Social media users were amazed by the hysterical woman and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:
@makgomo_letsoalo said:
“I think she lost her marbles.”
@4g_juniors_ wrote:
“Arrest her, but don't free that one.”
@thalefo_metz commented:
“I'm embarrassed on her behalf.”
@lia.godsgold pointed out:
“I doubt she would do this for her own children.”
@makhosimtshali asked:
“You just had to be from eMlazi, couldn’t you lie and say you’re from kwaMashu?”
@karabo_mekgwe highlighted:
“These are the very same mothers that would let their own kids get graped and do nothing about it! No, man
@mimzo07 suggested:
“She needs to be deported with him. I don't even think she has a passport. Let’s make sure she gets an emergency passport so she can leave with him, please!”
@buyisileshabalala laughed:
“She is an Al made by Omotoso.”
