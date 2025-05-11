Pastor Timothy Omotoso has many supporters in South Africa despite being accused of egregious crimes

The recently arrested Nigerian televangelist received vocal support from one of his followers on social media

Netizens shared their reactions after seeing an elderly woman from KZN making a desperate plea on his behalf

Timothy Omotoso was recently released from prison, but things took a turn. The infamous pastor landed in hot water with the law once again.

A woman shared her reaction after seeing that pastor Timothy Omotoso was in police custody once more. Some online users were concerned after hearing what the woman had to say on behalf of the infamous pastor.

Timothy Omotoso's supporter pleads for justice

In a video reposted by @PSAFLIVE, a woman named Grace Mkhwanazi in KZN, Umlazi, made an emotional video calling for justice for Timothy Omotoso. In the video, she addressed South Africa, asking what he did to deserve trouble with the law. Grace begged that she would rather take his place instead in jail as long as they release "the prophet of God." She said his release would be a favour to God. In another video, she continued to advocate for Omotoso, asking why Christians hate him and calling him a God. Watch the clips of the woman's plea for Omotoso below:

What did Pastor Omotoso do?

Nigerian Pastor Omotoso was accused of human trafficking and sexual abuse in a lengthy trial after being arrested in 2017. He faced more than 60 criminal charges alongside two other accused. After his release in 2025, the pastor received advice from Pastor Bushiri, another infamous preacher currently on the run from South African authorities. Bushiri urged Omtoso to leave South Africa soon after his release.

SA concerned about Omotoso supporter

Online users were disturbed by the video of Omotoso's supporter following his arrest. Many speculated that the woman was suffering from some mental health issues. Others slammed her for making the videos in support of the preacher. Read peeps' comments below:

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

"Yup she's sick."

@SirDavid_Dashe speculated:

"Psychologically challenged."

@NoniNhlaks was amazed:

"Be arrested in his place? Dang! Blind loyalty."

@ChaleChipangura wrote:

"😄🫂 Our South African sisters and brothers are so caring and Loving. Imagine making such a GREAT SACRIFICE to be arrested on behalf of your pastor from a sister country.👏👏."

@LM_Rebirth commented:

"Lmao she’s delusional this one."

@KG_ZA2025 argued:

"She is not suffering from any mental health problems. These people are all like this. Couple them with Bushiri’s followers it’s a circus."

Eastern Cape women celebrate Timothy Omotoso’s release

Briefly News previously reported that Timothy Omotoso had been awaiting trial at the Port Elizabeth High Court for charges of human trafficking, sexual assault and racketeering since 2017.

The Nigerian man is now a free man after the South African justice system declared him not guilty of the 32 charges he was accused of, on Wednesday.

Omotoso’s supporters held up boards with his face on them and cheered while wearing matching T-shirts

