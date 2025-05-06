Gayton McKenzie Officially Launches Joslin Smith Foundation, Vows to Assist Her Two Siblings As Well
- Gayton McKenzie has officially launched a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Joslin Smith’s name
- The Minister of Sport, Art and Culture initially vowed to set up the foundation in 2024, after the little girl went missing
- The minister noted that the foundation would donate money to secure the schooling of Joslin’s brother and sister
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
WESTERN CAPE – Gayton McKenzie has kept his promise of opening a foundation in Joslin Smith’s name.
The Minister of Sport, Art and Culture vowed to set up the foundation in 2024, after the little girl went missing from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay.
Joslin was last seen on 19 February 2024, after she was left in the company of her mother’s boyfriend, Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis. Boeta, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith were later arrested and subsequently found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
McKenzie sets up foundation after verdict is handed down
In a post on Facebook, McKenzie officially announced that the foundation was registered. He made the announcement shortly after Judge Nathan Erasmus found the trio guilty in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
The minister noted that the non-governmental organisation would assist other families of missing children around the country. He added that it would also assist Kelly’s other two children.
“The foundation will donate money next week to secure the schooling of the brother and sister of Joslin,” he said.
Minister faced backlash over the foundation
McKenzie has faced a lot of criticism during the past year over his promise to set up the NGO in Joslin’s name. As time ticked on, many questioned whether he ever planned on doing it or was just trying to score points with the community.
The minister has since explained that he didn’t want to rush into setting up something like this.
“To rush into the creation of any foundation would be a mistake. It is a private, personal matter, relating to my own funds and what I choose to do with my own money,” he explained.
What you need to know about Gayton’s involvement in the Joslin case
- In June 2024, McKenzie promised he would contribute his first salary to the Joslin Smith Foundation for Missing Children.
- McKenzie received a lot of backlash from the public in November 2024 for failing to start the Joslin Smith Foundation.
- A TikTok video resurfaced showing McKenzie sharing his suspicions that Kelly was involved in her daughter’s disappearance.
- Mickeyla Daniels testified that her sister, Kelly, enjoyed the attention she received from the minister.
- McKenzie denied that he interfered in investigations into the disappearance of Joslin after his name was mentioned in court.
Minister vows to keep searching for Joslin
In a related article, McKenzie said he would not stop searching for the missing Saldanha Bay youngster.
Briefly News reported that the Sports Minister vowed never to give up until Joslin was found.
McKenzie made the comments on 2 May, after the judge found Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn guilty.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za