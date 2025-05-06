Gayton McKenzie has officially launched a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Joslin Smith’s name

The Minister of Sport, Art and Culture initially vowed to set up the foundation in 2024, after the little girl went missing

The minister noted that the foundation would donate money to secure the schooling of Joslin’s brother and sister

Gayton McKenzie has opened a foundation in Joslin Smith's name and vowed to assist her siblings as well. Image: @Am_Blujay (X)/ OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – Gayton McKenzie has kept his promise of opening a foundation in Joslin Smith’s name.

The Minister of Sport, Art and Culture vowed to set up the foundation in 2024, after the little girl went missing from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay.

Joslin was last seen on 19 February 2024, after she was left in the company of her mother’s boyfriend, Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis. Boeta, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith were later arrested and subsequently found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking.

McKenzie sets up foundation after verdict is handed down

In a post on Facebook, McKenzie officially announced that the foundation was registered. He made the announcement shortly after Judge Nathan Erasmus found the trio guilty in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.

The minister noted that the non-governmental organisation would assist other families of missing children around the country. He added that it would also assist Kelly’s other two children.

“The foundation will donate money next week to secure the schooling of the brother and sister of Joslin,” he said.

Minister faced backlash over the foundation

McKenzie has faced a lot of criticism during the past year over his promise to set up the NGO in Joslin’s name. As time ticked on, many questioned whether he ever planned on doing it or was just trying to score points with the community.

The minister has since explained that he didn’t want to rush into setting up something like this.

“To rush into the creation of any foundation would be a mistake. It is a private, personal matter, relating to my own funds and what I choose to do with my own money,” he explained.

Jacquin Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith were found guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Gayton’s involvement in the Joslin case

Minister vows to keep searching for Joslin

In a related article, McKenzie said he would not stop searching for the missing Saldanha Bay youngster.

Briefly News reported that the Sports Minister vowed never to give up until Joslin was found.

McKenzie made the comments on 2 May, after the judge found Smith, Appollis and van Rhyn guilty.

