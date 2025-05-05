Kandis Starr has claimed to have spoken to the spirit of Saldanha Bay youngster, Joslin Smith

Starr believes that Joslin is dead and attempted to contact her using a spirit box

In a video shared to YouTube, the voice allegedly belonging to Joslin said Kelly didn’t tell the truth

US Medium Kandis Starr claims that Joslin's spirit said Kelly lied about what happened to the little girl. Image: Kandis Starr/ The Kasi Source

WESTERN CAPE – Kandis Starr has once again claimed to have spoken to the spirit of Joslin Smith, who went missing on 19 February 2024.

The US paranormal justice expert weighed in on the verdict delivered to the Saldanha Bay youngster’s mother on Friday, 5 May 2025.

Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis, and Steven van Rhyn were found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking in the Western Cape High Court. They were arrested following the disappearance of Joslin, but claimed that she went to play with friends and never returned.

Starr speaks to Joslin’s spirit

Following the verdict, Starr attempted to contact the little girl, whom she believes has passed on, using a spirit box.

In a video shared by the medium, a voice, purportedly that of Joslin, claims that she (Kelly) didn’t tell (the court) why.

The voice also claimed that she died at home and that her body was dumped in a sewer or landfill. The voice also claimed that Boeta did it and that Kelly allowed men to abuse the little girl.

You can watch the video below.

Starr’s previous interaction with Joslin’s spirit

The video is not the first time that the US medium has attempted to contact the spirit of the Saldanha Bay youngster.

Previously, Starr shared a video in which the voice, claiming to be Joslin, said that she was killed by Boeta and was dumped. The voice also said that she wasn't sold, as was originally claimed in the early stages of the trial. Starr has taken a keen interest in the case and even expressed frustration over the verdict.

“I’m not happy about the verdict of the trial. I feel like they got off easy with this fabricated story,” she said.

Some things you need to know about Starr or the Joslin trial

Kelly’s Middelpos home set alight

Briefly News also reported that Kelly’s home in Middelpos was set alight on Friday, 2 May 2025.

The home was burned hours after Kelly was found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking.

One woman was arrested for the fire, as videos of the blaze went viral on social media.

