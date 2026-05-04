PRETORIA, GAUTENG– The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, said that the number of undocumented foreign nationals in the country is unknown. He spoke as tensions between anti-illegal immigration groups and undocumented foreign nationals resulted in marches opposing undocumented foreign nationals across the country.

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Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, said keeping count of the undocumented foreign nationals in the country is not possible. Njabulo Bhekamanzuza Nzuza

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Nzuxa spoke to SABC News on 4 May 2025 and said that some foreign nationals become illegal after their 90-day visas expire and they overstay their welcome. He also stated that the department couldn't keep track of the number of undocumented foreign nationals because they do not enter the country through official means.

Deportation a complex process: Nzuza

Nzuza added that deportation is a legally mandated and complex process. He added that the department is introducing changes to the legislature to streamline the deportation process, observing that legal restrictions are in place to be followed before a deportation takes place.

Nzuza also remarked that South Africa is experiencing a contest for resources and said that the job market is also under strain. He, furthermore, called on members of communities and civil organisations to identify undocumented migrants and collaborate with the government to tackle illegal immigration.

Illegal immigration in the spotlight

Recently, anti-illegal immigration protesters marched in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban. The marchers demanded that undocumented foreign nationals be deported and demanded that the government act on illegal immigration, which is placing a strain on state resources. In Johannesburg, protesters marched to the offices of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on 30 April 2026. He received a memorandum from the marchers and said the Provincial government would respond before the given deadline.

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