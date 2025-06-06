Radio personalities Anele Mdoda and Sol Phenduka have weighed in on Elon Musk and President Donald Trump's fallout

Mdoda supported Musk, while Podcast and Chill's Sol Phenduka mocked his beef with the US president

South Africans took to Mdoda and Phenduka's social media posts to share their opinions on Friday

Media personalities Anele Mdoda and Sol Phenduka joined Rami Chuene in commenting on Elon Musk's fallout with Donald Trump.

The South African-born businessman Elon Musk topped social media trends on Thursday and Friday morning when he criticised President Trump in a series of posts on X.

Mdoda supported the South African-born businessman on her X account and shared that Trump doesn't deserve Musk.

"That man don't deserve you king, @elonmusk," she wrote.

The mother-of-one also shared that South Africans are rallying behind Musk in another post.

"We are here for you my guy," said Mdoda.

South Africans react to Mdoda's posts

@MazztheMike said:

"Mxm these ones are taking us for a ride. I'll believe this is all real when Elon is banned from the US. Nothing less."

@l_nikz wrote:

"And we always said, 'We will be there'.”

@jimmy_soot_ replied:

"You are calling someone who was lying to Trump about genocide a king?"

@viking_boe said:

"Elon started the race laws truths against SA. Don't get too comfy. It's called trolling."

@Lesepa_ replied:

"A re king (She said king)! That time monna wa hae is not called that" (your man is not even called that).

@OsaroErnest said:

"Anele please don’t take sides, let them both flame and burn. Because they are reprehensible publicity seekers at world expense."

@kryptonightsss wrote:

"King? When he's been feeding Trump false narratives about our country South Africa?? Aibo uyahlanya?" (you are crazy).

Kaya 959 radio personality and podcaster Sol Phenduka took to his X account to make fun of Musk and Trump's beef.

"Damn. It's going nuclear war," wrote Sol with laughing emojis.

The Podcast and Chill host reacted to Musk's post where he revealed that Trump is in the Epstein files.

South Africans react to Phenduka's post

@LeratoPillayZA responded:

"I blame Ramaphosa. He knows what he sprinkled in that Oval Office. Hey, cut, cut, cut."

@humphrey_sann said:

"The real question is, did he just find out? Or was he ignoring this alleged information because of the benefits?"

@MdutyanaTh70595 wrote:

"So, we were actually in the middle that's why they were fighting SA?"

@NgumntakaJABU replied:

"We need a Friday Podcast and Chill episode for this special."

"Loving this season": American pumped by Elon and Trump's fallout and celebrates with dance

In more news, Briefly News reported this June 2025 that TikTok content creator shared a celebratory dance video after Elon Musk called for Trump's impeachment, sparking viral reactions across social media.

The public feud between Trump and Musk has escalated into bitter exchanges, with each billionaire trading insults overspending policies, and past support.

Americans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some celebrating the drama, while others expressed concerns about political instability.

