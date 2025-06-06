A TikTok content creator shared a celebratory dance video after Elon Musk called for Trump's impeachment, sparking viral reactions across social media

The public feud between Trump and Musk has escalated into bitter exchanges, with each billionaire trading insults over spending policies and past support

Americans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some celebrating the drama, while others expressed concerns about political instability

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A US gentleman is celebrating the Elon Musk and Trump feud with a dance. Images: @dannied01

Source: TikTok

An American TikTok user has gone viral after celebrating the explosive public fallout between President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Content creator @dannied01, who regularly shares his views on current US affairs, posted a dance video on 6th June that captured his excitement over the political drama unfolding. The video showed him dancing to a popular song with text overlay explaining his joy:

"Elon Musk just called for Trump's impeachment."

He captioned the post:

"Loving This season on The Real Housewives of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave."

Americans are enjoying the Musk-Trump feud that is going on in the US. Images: @dannied01

Source: TikTok

Trump and Musk's bitter public row

The celebration comes after a very public breakdown in the relationship between Trump and his former adviser, Elon Musk. The two billionaires have been trading insults throughout recent days, with their feud erupting over Trump's spending bill policies. Musk, who left his role at the Department of Government Efficiency after 129 days, has been openly criticising Trump's "big, beautiful" spending bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination."

The conflict reached new heights when Musk claimed:

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election", and accused the president of "ingratitude."

Trump fired back by suggesting they should terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts and claimed Musk just went CRAZY. The fallout has had real consequences, with Tesla shares dropping 14% within hours of their public spat becoming news.

The timing of this political drama has particular significance as it coincides with Pride Month in June, especially after Trump's previous proposals regarding LGBTQ+ rights. Many Americans, particularly those supporting LGBTQ+ causes, are finding entertainment in watching two powerful figures who have opposed their community now turning on each other.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Americans react to political drama

The dance video quickly went viral, receiving over 119,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments within just a few hours of being posted.

@🦇Sherri Renee🦇 gushed:

"The girls are fighting and I loooove it!!! 😍😍😍"

@LolaNoelle 🇨🇦 added:

"Okay, but we don't want Vance either 🥰"

@M suggested:

"We need to get on Elon's socials and pump up his ego so he keeps spilling the tea."

@SofiaMondragón reminded viewers:

"We still dislike Elon, ok, don't forget that!"

@Jennifer Nolan pointed out:

"The funny thing is the Trumpers are saying, oh Elon is lying... This is the same man whom they idolised a week ago 😂"

More on Elon Musk's recent controversies

Briefly News recently reported on Elon Musk showing up with a mysterious black eye on his last day working for the US government, leaving people wondering what happened to cause the injury.

recently reported on Elon Musk showing up with a mysterious black eye on his last day working for the US government, leaving people wondering what happened to cause the injury. The billionaire denied serious drug addiction allegations after a major newspaper accused him of using substances during his government role, though he admitted to trying prescribed treatments.

South African DJ Shimza shared his thoughts on the Trump-Musk beef, crediting South African ancestors for the drama, but didn't reveal which side he's supporting.

Source: Briefly News