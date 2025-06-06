Musk and Trump’s Political Love Affair Ends in Brutal Breakup

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump's close alliance came under the spotlight after a public fallout between the two

Things got heated between the two after US President Trump announced his newly signed spending bill

Musk said on Wednesday, 28 May 2025, that his scheduled term had ended shortly after the announcement of the bill

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s once-close alliance came to a spectacular end on Thursday, 06 June 2025, in a brutal public fallout that could put $22 billion (R390 billion) in SpaceX contracts at risk and shake the US space programme.

Musk's sudden exit could put SpaceX's future in jeopardy. Image: Brendon Bell/Getty images

Source: Getty Images

What happened between Musk and Trump

The feud started after the US President Donald Trump announced a signature spending bill. Musk expressed his views on the bill and said that Trump's bill would undermine the work of the department and would increase the deficit.

Musk also complained that his department had become a scapegoat for dissatisfaction with the administration. Musk then announced his departure from his position, saying his time as a Special Government Employee had come to an end.

Things took a turn for the worse after Trump lashed out at Musk in the Oval Office at the White House. Musk took to social media to air his frustration, calling the newly signed spending bill an "abomination." Trump hit back at Musk and threatened to end the government contract with the South African-born company. In response, Musk said that he will decommission SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft used by NASA.

See post below

Netizens weigh in

Social media shared their opinions on the feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

@Kanthan2030 said:

"Trump just set back US space program by a decade."

@TorstenProchnow said:

"This is no longer just a war of words; it is a direct challenge with real consequences for the nation’s space program and economic stability."

@MAGAMichelleS69 said:

"Act like grown men and not middle school kids."

@katiabeeden said:

"The world was a lot safer when you two were playing nice. Fix this."

@LogicLitLatte said:

"Mr. President, deport Elon Musk to South Africa and put tariffs on all of Elon Musk’s assets. Declare a state of emergency in the USA to take control of the media and social media."

@FedKrassen said:

"So you want to strand astronauts in space? Arrest Musk already, this is criminal."

@RealAndyLeeShow said:

"There’s not going to be any coming back from this is there?"

@Bubblebathgirl said:

"If the Republican Party is honestly walking away from Elon that would be a grave mistake."

Musk and Trump’s heated clash could cost SpaceX billion. Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Musk and Trump

Elon Musk stole the show with his reaction during Donald Trump's first speech as the new President of the USA.

Julius Malema fired a jab at tech billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

The South African-born billionaire Elon Musk’s son caused a massive stir on the internet during his Oval Office visit over his alleged statement to Donald Trump.

The public feud between Trump and Musk has escalated into bitter exchanges, with each billionaire trading insults over spending policies and past support.

Elon Musk again claimed that he was denied a licence to operate Starlink in South Africa because he wasn’t black.

Musk leave US government position

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has stepped down from his role in the United States government after a rare public disagreement with President Donald Trump over a controversial new spending bill.

Musk had been appointed by Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force created to slash wasteful spending and reduce the size of the federal government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News