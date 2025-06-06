Donald Trump and Elon Musk are still not on speaking terms following the deterioration of the relationship

Trump stated that he has no plans to speak to the world's richest man yet, as he aims to get rid of his Tesla

Tesla's shares fell by 14% in one day, as the South African-born billionaire's net worth also dropped by $8.73 billion

Donald Trump has no plans to talk to Elon Musk as yet following their public feud. Image: Anna Moneymaker/ Allison Robbert

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has no plans to meet with Elon Musk following their feud.

The two men, who were once close allies, are not on speaking terms after their relationship deteriorated in a public spat.

The feud saw both men firing shots at each other. The United States President threatened to cut funding to Musk’s business dealings, while the South African-born businessman claimed that Trump wouldn’t be president if not for him. Musk was a big backer of Trump's push to be president once more, and even stole the show at his inauguration.

Donald Trump threatened to cut funding to Elon Musk's companies, but the SpaceX owner hit back. Image: Justin Sullivan

Trump has no plans to talk to Musk

According to CNN, the US President said that he had no plans to talk to the Tesla owner for a while. Trump even labelled Musk as ‘the man who lost his mind.’

Trump even said that the SpaceX owner wanted to talk to him, but that he was not interested. Musk has hinted at de-escalating the war of words, as noted by his response to fellow multibillionaire Bill Ackman.

Ackman called for both men to make peace, saying the country was much stronger if both men were together than apart.

“You’re not wrong,” Musk replied.

Tesla's value plummets amid feud

The feud has also proven to be costly to Musk as Tesla shares fell by 14% in one day. The car company’s shares plunged by $152 billion following the public spat. It wasn’t just Musk’s company that suffered; his personal net worth also dropped. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the decline in Tesla’s share prices also knocked about $8.73bn off Musk’s total net worth.

Tesla’s shares did bounce back slightly on Friday, 6 June, as the share values rose 4%. Tesla’s value fell before when Musk threw his weight behind Trump during the race for the White House. His affiliation with the Republicans led to many pulling their support for the car company.

Following the very public feud, Trump has also signalled his intent to get rid of a red Tesla he purchased.

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to get rid of his red Tesla following the spat. Image: Brendan Smialowsk

