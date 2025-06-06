South African actress Rami Chuene has weighed in on Elon Musk and President Donald Trump's beef

The former The Queen star encouraged Mzansi to pray without ceasing because God is on their side

Elon Musk's X timeline has gripped the entire world after he released a series of posts on X, criticising President Trump

Rami Chuene is entertained by Elon Musk and President Donald Trump's drama.

Source: Instagram

South African actress Rami Chuene has reacted to the public spat between Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

What Rami has to say about Elon and Trump's break-up

In May, Rami asked netizens to pray for Mzansi, "Pray for South Africa. Pray for this great nation."

Following Donald Trump and Elon Musk's public spat, Chuene released another X post, saying people should continue praying.

"Keep praying without ceasing. God is on our side."

Mzansi reacts to Rami's post

In a series of fiery tweets, Elon Musk fired at President Donald Trump and accused him of being on the Epstein list. He criticised the implementation of Big, Beautiful Bill and called for change within the American political system.

Rami Chuene has reacted to the escalating beef between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Source: Getty Images

Reacting to Rami's post, people are seemingly following her instructions and are looking forward to seeing how all the drama will unfold.

@motiane21 shared:

"We are praying so hard. Our prayers are being heard on the four corners of the earth."

@lunathi_dy97575 hailed:

"South Africa is blessed."

@NthabiTau stated:

"Yes, sis Rami. I was sitting 4 seats away from you today. Wanted to leap over and hug you. But I didn’t want to be the weirdo in the theatre."

@SikhoPhilani praised:

"Amen and Amen! We shall pray and never cease!"

@Wielm10 joked:

"I also prayed to God, asking for a woman like you, who loves this country."

What Mzansi has to say about Elon and Donald Trump

Netizens are having a field day with Elon Musk's and Donald Trump's beef, and they are making jokes about it.

@Lynette_SA joked:

"Good morning, South Africa. Our investment is paying off!"

@MamoyoT shared:

"Hi guys. Remember bad things are happening in the White House."

@African_Spring responded:

"We have very strong ancestors. You think Mandela and Tambo were just going to sit by and let those fools get away with lying about South Africa?"

Rami Chuene on the plight of Mzansi actors

The actress has always been passionate about defending and speaking for actors, especially those who have experienced some injustice. Rami Chuene defended them against people criticising them for not being able to sustain their livelihoods.

"I hear you, but where will we work? These days, a 13-part series is shot within a month. At that time, banks want six-months' banking statements.

"It’s okay if you don’t understand how the entertainment industry works. Ask. Freelance work is exactly that, meaning you don’t have a full-time job; it could be a year or two. Sometimes it’s a once-off thing," Chuene continued.

DJ Shimza on Elon and Trump's falling out

In a previous report from Briefly News, music producer DJ Shimza has reacted to Elon Musk and Donald Trump's beef.

He emphasised how strong South African ancestors are after Musk and Trump's fallout. SA agrees with the muso, and the responses are hilarious.

