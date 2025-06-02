Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the sentence handed to Kelly Smith, Jacquin Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn

The Minister of Sport, Art and Culture believes that prison will change the trio and get them to confess to the crime

McKenzie also revealed that he suspected Kelly from the beginning because of her attitude and behaviour

Gayton McKenzie believes that Kelly Smith, Steveno van Rhyn and Jacquin Appollis will soon confess after spending some time in jail. OJ Koloti/ Theo Jephta

WESTERN CAPE – Gayton McKenzie believes that Kelly Smith will confess what happened to Joslin after some time in prison.

Kelly, along with her boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis and their friend, Steveno van Rhyn, were sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking on Thursday, 29 May 2025, in relation to Joslin’s disappearance. They were also given a further 10 years for kidnapping.

Despite being given numerous chances to tell their side of the story, the trio refused to testify throughout proceedings, but McKenzie believes that could change now.

McKenzie weighs in on the trio’s sentencing

Taking to Facebook LIVE after the court proceedings ended, McKenzie weighed in on the decision by Judge Nathan Erasmus to impose a life imprisonment sentence on the trio.

He said that while Joslin has not been found, those responsible for selling her have been.

The Minister of Sport, Art and Culture added that the moment he met Kelly, he knew that she was guilty. He explained that this was not because he was smart, but because he spent his whole youth in jail.

“I’ve met the worst of the worst. I know life,” the minister said.

He added that the first time he heard her, he thought to himself that he had found his suspect, noting that her story changed three times in two days.

Minister believes prison will change Kelly

While Kelly didn’t take the stand to share her side of the story, McKenzie believes she could come clean after spending some time in jail.

“She’s in jail. She’s going to rot in jail. Now, prison does something to people. Very soon, they’ll start confessing.”

Addressing Kelly herself, he said that nothing about her said that she had remorse. He said that nothing about her behaviour did as well, noting that she was dancing during a service for her missing daughter.

The minister promised that he would continue the search for Joslin and asked people not to give up hope and still keep searching for the Saldanha Bay youngster.

You can watch the full Facebook LIVE below.

It’s not just McKenzie who has weighed in on the trio’s decision not to testify. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Noma-Gcina Mtshontshi, an attorney, stated that it hampered their chance of appealing their conviction or sentence. The trio have 14 days to appeal either the sentencing or the conviction, or both.

“In my view, the prospects for them are slim. I don’t see what grounds they may have, considering they didn’t even testify and take the court into their confidence and provide a version. But it’s still a remedy available to them,” she noted.

What you need to know about McKenzie and the case

McKenzie launches Joslin Smith Foundation

In May 2025, the minister confirmed that he had launched a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Joslin Smith’s name.

Briefly News reported that McKenzie vowed to set up the foundation in 2024, shortly after the little Middelpos girl went missing.

The minister also noted that the foundation would donate money to secure the schooling of Joslin’s brother and sister.

