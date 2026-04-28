PRETORIA, GAUTENG— Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who gushed over Maskandi musician Ngizwe Mchunu in Pretoria, Tshwane, became the topic of a debate on how police officers conduct themselves in public.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A group of cops gushed over Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: @ngizweonline/instagram and Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

Source: UGC

X user Ntokozo Masuku posted a video of Mchunu in Tshwane on his @visse_ss X account. Mchunu, who was recently snubbed by Somizi Mhlongo for his homophobic remarks, is seen in the video joking with three police officers. A fourth one joins as it appears as if they are posing for a picture. Throughout the short, 29-second clip, the officers are laughing with Mchunu as more pictures are taken.

View the clip on X here:

South Africans debate interaction

The officers’ conduct with Mchunu sparked a conversation about officers’ conduct in public and in the presence of public figures.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens who supported the officers

Mc’Gregor said:

“Ngizwe has the SAPS requesting photos like he’s a Hollywood star. The influence is unmatched!”

Mbuso P Siera said:

“South African police live in the same communities being destroyed by illicit trade, drugs, unemployment, poverty, uncontrolled immigration and crime. Not all of them are unpatriotic and corrupt!”

Native Bulldozer said:

“The battle has just begun. Let’s build a better South Africa. Let’s clean our beautiful land!”

Netizens opposing the officers

Bigjoe wa EFF said:

“Those are the results of lacking leadership in the department. Policemen in uniform posing for pictures with lawbreakers of note. This country is fast becoming a joke, really.”

Lisa Jambase Umzukulu kamaMpevu said:

“Our police in Pretoria even take photos with prostitutes and drug dealers. They don’t have backbones.”

LK said:

“The police are under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission. Nothing new here!”

Source: Briefly News