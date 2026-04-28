SAPS Members Fawn Over Ngizwe Mchunu, SA Reactions Mixed
PRETORIA, GAUTENG— Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who gushed over Maskandi musician Ngizwe Mchunu in Pretoria, Tshwane, became the topic of a debate on how police officers conduct themselves in public.
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X user Ntokozo Masuku posted a video of Mchunu in Tshwane on his @visse_ss X account. Mchunu, who was recently snubbed by Somizi Mhlongo for his homophobic remarks, is seen in the video joking with three police officers. A fourth one joins as it appears as if they are posing for a picture. Throughout the short, 29-second clip, the officers are laughing with Mchunu as more pictures are taken.
View the clip on X here:
South Africans debate interaction
The officers’ conduct with Mchunu sparked a conversation about officers’ conduct in public and in the presence of public figures.
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Netizens who supported the officers
Mc’Gregor said:
“Ngizwe has the SAPS requesting photos like he’s a Hollywood star. The influence is unmatched!”
Mbuso P Siera said:
“South African police live in the same communities being destroyed by illicit trade, drugs, unemployment, poverty, uncontrolled immigration and crime. Not all of them are unpatriotic and corrupt!”
Native Bulldozer said:
“The battle has just begun. Let’s build a better South Africa. Let’s clean our beautiful land!”
Netizens opposing the officers
Bigjoe wa EFF said:
“Those are the results of lacking leadership in the department. Policemen in uniform posing for pictures with lawbreakers of note. This country is fast becoming a joke, really.”
Lisa Jambase Umzukulu kamaMpevu said:
“Our police in Pretoria even take photos with prostitutes and drug dealers. They don’t have backbones.”
LK said:
“The police are under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission. Nothing new here!”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za