In a viral video, Kemiso clears up a long-standing misconception, revealing that she is not the youngest in the Motaung family; Kaizer Motaung Jr holds that title

As the head of digital, Kemiso has significantly grown the club's online presence, including surpassing 2 million Facebook followers and launching the Kaizer Chiefs Women’s Team in 2022

Amid public scrutiny of the Motaung family's role in club leadership, Kemiso’s personal and engaging video subtly defends their involvement, humanising the family and reinforcing their commitment to the club’s legacy

In a recently surfaced video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @Constitution_94, Kemiso Motaung clarifies a widely believed misconception among Amakhosi fans: she is not the youngest in the Motaung family. “Everyone thinks I’m the youngest child in the Motaung family. I’m actually not. Kaizer Junior is the baby,” she says with a laugh.

Family First: Reflecting on the Motaung Legacy

The clip, tied to Kaizer Chiefs' 55th anniversary and Dr Kaizer Motaung’s 80th birthday celebrations, is more than a light-hearted moment – it's a nod to the deep family heritage rooted in the club. Kemiso is the daughter of the legendary founder, Dr Motaung, and his wife Valeta.

“I don’t mind being called the youngest. It just means I inherited good genes,” she jokes, balancing charm with pride in her lineage.

Driving Chiefs’ digital strategy

While fans may debate family rankings, there’s no dispute about Kemiso’s impact behind the scenes. As head of digital, she has transformed Kaizer Chiefs’ online footprint. Under her leadership, the club’s Facebook following alone has surged past the 2 million mark – a testament to her sharp strategy in the fast-paced digital era.

Her work also included spearheading the launch of the Kaizer Chiefs Women’s Team in 2022, further expanding the club's reach and progressive vision.

Personal touch in the face of public scrutiny

Kemiso’s honest and engaging tone comes at a time when the Motaung family's role in Kaizer Chiefs’ management is under growing scrutiny. Critics, including UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, have questioned whether the family’s stronghold might be limiting the club’s progress on the pitch.

The Motaung name is deeply embedded in the club’s leadership structure: Jessica Motaung serves as the Marketing and Commercial Director, Bobby Motaung is the Football Manager, and Kaizer Motaung Jr holds the role of Sporting Director. With so many key roles held within the family, concerns around nepotism and stagnation have circulated among some fans and pundits.

Yet instead of issuing press statements or entering the fray, Kemiso responds in her own way – with a softer, more strategic touch. Through authentic and relatable digital content, she humanises the Motaung brand, blending family pride with professional passion and reinforcing their continued commitment to the club’s legacy.

More than just likes

The clip isn’t just about correcting fans or chasing engagement. It’s a subtle but savvy move, reminding supporters that the Motaungs are more than just figureheads. They are invested, present, and adapting with the times.

In doing so, Kemiso continues to bridge tradition and innovation , proving once again why she’s one of South African football’s digital game-changers.

