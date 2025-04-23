Kaizer Motaung Jr Spotted Tapping Chiefs Players’ Heads in Dressing Room, Fans React
- A video showing Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr tapping players on the head while greeting them in the dressing room has gone viral
- Netizens responded with a range of humorous and critical comments, questioning the team’s performance and poking fun at the gesture
- Kaizer Chiefs are currently winless in their last five matches, with a crucial upcoming fixture against Marumo Gallants on 26 April 2025 at FNB Stadium
A viral video of Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has surfaced, showing him tapping players on the head while greeting them inside the club’s dressing room.
The footage shared widely on social media has drawn a variety of responses from netizens across platforms.
Kaizer Motaung Jr's dressing room clip goes viral
The video shows Motaung Jr walking into the dressing room, greeting players ahead of a fixture.
As he moves down the line, he lightly taps each player's head. The clip has since gained traction online, prompting a flood of humorous, critical, and satirical comments. Motaung Jr is the son of the club's legendary founder Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr
Mixed reactions from netizens on social media
Mohale:
"Kaizer Junior is greeting players while tapping them on their heads..."
Menemene:
"The way they are walking, you'd swear they're capable of winning 2 matches in a row."
Nongalo:
"Ay Mara ne ntshebe kodwa."
Uncle Spha:
"Shapa khosi shapa!!! abasebenzi ababantu."
Mosweau:
"Definitely funny this club will give you heart palpitations shame."
Buccaneer:
"No chemistry in this team. Just average players nje."
Robinson:
"Now I understand their under performances. They go into the pitch with headaches..."
Mxolisi:
"Umlungu ngempela… there’s that subtle, very subtle superiority that only Caucasians have mastered over Natives. It’s so subtle some ppl even erroneously think it’s showing love… banna, the little German fella."
Chiefs' recent form and upcoming fixtures
Kaizer Chiefs are currently enduring a challenging period, having failed to secure a victory in their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 0-0 draw against Chippa United.
The team will be aiming to break this winless streak when they face Marumo Gallants on Saturday, 26 April 2025, at the FNB Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00.
Following this fixture, Chiefs are set to play two consecutive matches against Orlando Pirates on 3 and 10 May, respectively, before concluding their league campaign against Sekhukhune United on 17 May.
Dr Irvin Khoza’s bold statement on PSL chairmanship
Briefly News previously reported that Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr Irvin Khoza sparked widespread debate after declaring in a viral video that the league’s bank account would be emptied to deter opportunists from contesting the chairmanship.
He argued that the move was aimed at ensuring only committed individuals, not those seeking financial gain, vie for the leadership role. While some praised his tough stance as visionary, others questioned the ethics and transparency of the approach.
Khoza, re-elected as NSL chairperson in November 2024, also addressed league funding challenges and reaffirmed the PSL's readiness for VAR, awaiting action from SAFA.
