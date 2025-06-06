Percy Tau is officially a free agent after leaving Qatar SC, opening the door for Kaizer Chiefs to sign him without a transfer fee

Despite recent injury struggles and inconsistent form, Tau’s creativity and attacking prowess could fill a critical gap in the Chiefs’ forward line.

Experts suggest Chiefs should offer Tau a short-term deal with an option to extend, giving him a chance to prove his fitness and impact

Kaizer Chiefs fans have long dreamed of seeing Percy Tau donning the black and gold jersey. Now that the Bafana Bafana star is a free agent following a brief spell at Qatar SC, the speculation has erupted again. Briefly News caught up with respected football journalist and analyst Brighton Bafana to discuss whether Amakhosi should finally pounce.

Percy Tau available: A golden opportunity for Chiefs?

Tau, 30, was released by Qatar SC after just 10 appearances, a stint marred by injuries but not short of glimpses of his class. While he failed to score, he managed four assists, showing his creative spark still flickers. For Brighton Bafana, this is a rare moment Chiefs can’t afford to miss.

“You don’t find players like Percy Tau walking the streets every day. When he’s fit and confident, he’s unplayable. Chiefs have lacked that cutting edge in the final third, and Tau gives you that, he creates, he runs at defenders, he makes things happen.” Bafana told Briefly News

Concerns over form and fitness

Still, there are valid concerns. Tau’s recent years have been hampered by injuries and his last dominant campaign dates back to his time with Al Ahly.

“Let’s be honest, Percy hasn’t had a consistent season in a while,” Bafana acknowledged. “That raises questions. Chiefs are rebuilding, and investing in someone who may struggle for fitness could be risky.”

Yet, with Tau now a free agent, Bafana believes the financial burden is significantly reduced.

“You’re not negotiating with Al Ahly anymore. No transfer fee. Just a personal deal. That changes the game completely.”

Would Tau fit Nasreddine Nabi’s vision?

With new coach Nasreddine Nabi reportedly targeting experienced attacking options, Tau could tick multiple boxes.

“Nabi likes intelligent, technical players who can operate between the lines. Tau fits that profile. But it all depends on what Tau wants, does he want to be a poster boy for a Chiefs revival or chase another bag overseas?” Bafana noted.

Final verdict: sign or pass?

Bafana's conclusion is clear: sign him but with eyes wide open.

“If Percy is hungry and committed, sign him. Give him a one-year deal with an extension option. Let him prove he still has the magic. If you’re Chiefs, you can’t watch a player like that go to Sundowns or Pirates and then ask, ‘What if?’”

Tau to Naturena? The door is open, but only if both sides truly want it.

Football pundit expresses dissatisfaction with Kaizer Chief's decision

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs had parted ways with forward Ranga Chivaviro after just two seasons and nine goals in 45 appearances.

In a follow-up exclusive, respected football pundit Mandla Biyela criticised the club’s decision, arguing that Chivaviro’s potential was overlooked.

