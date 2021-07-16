One KwaZulu-Natal woman is the beneficiary of massive attention on social media after she appeared on a video showing off suspected loot

In addition to packed fridges, a number of boxed items can be seen strewn all across the house and on a flight of stairs

There was a ton of reactions to the video on Twitter as users took turns taking in the scenes and voicing their opinions

A woman in KwaZulu-Natal has grabbed the headlines on Twitter after she appeared on a video taking a tour of her 'loot'. It was posted with a caption which read:

"People are living soft, hey."

Thirty-second video, shared by social media influencer @kulanicool, the unknown woman can be seen brandishing her spoils to the amazement of a woman off-camera, who is also the same person taking the video.

A KZN woman happily flexed her loot and showed off fridges packed with food. Image: @kulanicool/ Twitter.

A number of boxed items can be seen strewn all across the house and on a flight of stairs. The woman off-camera can be heard saying in IsiZulu:

"The problem is we just don't know how we are going to leave."

Three fridges, including one that has a double-door, are shown, with the woman happily showing off the contents comprising all sorts of food items.

Naturally, there was a ton of reactions to the video. Below, Briefly News takes a look at a few.

@JasonKhumalo2 stated:

"When SAPS comes raiding, it will not be fun anymore."

@Thabiso26959385 observed:

"I see even those fridges were looted on their own!"

@GogontleMM noted:

"Our intelligence agency must start doing its job."

@MuzieSndlovu added:

"Guys [you] need to understand there are people who didn't sleep looting Game and Makro ... five days with no rest, just up and down looting."

CleanUpSA trends as communities band together to restore Mzansi

Per a recently Briefly News report, South African communities have come together in the face of the devastating aftermath of days of widespread unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The hashtag #CleanUpSA has set the streets of social media alight as people from all works of life showed up in various parts of the two provinces to instigate clean-up campaigns.

The outpouring of concern by ordinary Mzansi citizens on social media has also led to a number of organisations and non-government organisations (NGOs) developing plans to assist.

