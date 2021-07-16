KZN Woman Flexes Fridges, House Packed to the Ceiling With 'Loot': "Living Soft, Hey"
Buzz

KZN Woman Flexes Fridges, House Packed to the Ceiling With 'Loot': "Living Soft, Hey"

by  Tshepiso Mametela
  • One KwaZulu-Natal woman is the beneficiary of massive attention on social media after she appeared on a video showing off suspected loot
  • In addition to packed fridges, a number of boxed items can be seen strewn all across the house and on a flight of stairs
  • There was a ton of reactions to the video on Twitter as users took turns taking in the scenes and voicing their opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A woman in KwaZulu-Natal has grabbed the headlines on Twitter after she appeared on a video taking a tour of her 'loot'. It was posted with a caption which read:

"People are living soft, hey."

Thirty-second video, shared by social media influencer @kulanicool, the unknown woman can be seen brandishing her spoils to the amazement of a woman off-camera, who is also the same person taking the video.

Read also

Hands off Eastern Cape: Taxi industry praised for taking a stand against looting

KZN, KwaZulu-Natal, Woman, Flexes, Fridges, House, Ceiling, Loot, Soft, Video
A KZN woman happily flexed her loot and showed off fridges packed with food. Image: @kulanicool/ Twitter.
Source: UGC

A number of boxed items can be seen strewn all across the house and on a flight of stairs. The woman off-camera can be heard saying in IsiZulu:

"The problem is we just don't know how we are going to leave."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Three fridges, including one that has a double-door, are shown, with the woman happily showing off the contents comprising all sorts of food items.

Naturally, there was a ton of reactions to the video. Below, Briefly News takes a look at a few.

@JasonKhumalo2 stated:

"When SAPS comes raiding, it will not be fun anymore."

@Thabiso26959385 observed:

"I see even those fridges were looted on their own!"

@GogontleMM noted:

"Our intelligence agency must start doing its job."

@MuzieSndlovu added:

"Guys [you] need to understand there are people who didn't sleep looting Game and Makro ... five days with no rest, just up and down looting."

Read also

Lol: Unfazed man twerks to police frisking him, gives SA the funnies

CleanUpSA trends as communities band together to restore Mzansi

Per a recently Briefly News report, South African communities have come together in the face of the devastating aftermath of days of widespread unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The hashtag #CleanUpSA has set the streets of social media alight as people from all works of life showed up in various parts of the two provinces to instigate clean-up campaigns.

The outpouring of concern by ordinary Mzansi citizens on social media has also led to a number of organisations and non-government organisations (NGOs) developing plans to assist.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel