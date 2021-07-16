CleanUpSA Trends As Communities Band Together to Restore Mzansi

Massive clean-up operations have taken off in earnest in communities across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

The clean-up campaigns, which come on the heels of days of public violence and widespread looting, have garnered huge amounts of support

Ordinary citizens, community members, businesses, NGOs and government departments have all joined in on the efforts to rebuild the communities

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South African communities have come together in the face of the devastating aftermath of days of widespread unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

The hashtag #CleanUpSA has set the streets of social media alight as people from all works of life showed up in various parts of the two provinces to instigate clean-up campaigns.

Communities across Gauteng and KwaZulu-natal have shown up to restore Mzansi as clean-up operations take off in earnest. Image: @CasualDay_SA, @khwezi_madlala, @FieldBand_sa.

Source: Twitter

The outpouring of concern by ordinary Mzansi citizens on social media has also led to a number of organisations and non-government organisations (NGOs) developing plans to assist.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Hundreds of pictures and videos have been shared showing those who have offered to volunteer time and resources to businesses and people who bore the brunt of the dramatic scenes.

Various clean up drives take-off in earnest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Lesedi Shopping Centre in Vosloorus saw beneficiaries from the Wheels of Change Skills Development Centre on its doorstep as the community and businesses look to revive its infrastructure.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was seen engaging in clean-up efforts alongside community members in Tembisa on the East Rand.

Community members in Durban romped up cleaning efforts along Queen Nandi Drive as they look to rebuild.

The Tembisa Plaza saw FieldBand Foundation staff members from its various branches band together in a robust clean-up operation.

Ndlovu Youth Choir prays for Mzansi, Shares powerful song amid unrest

In a recent Briefly News report, South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir has shared a moving prayer song Mangisondele Nkosi Yam with Mzansi amid days of unrest and ongoing looting.

Loosely translated as "Let Me Be Nearer My Lord", it is an emotionally charged rendition, which is also a prayer, that was shared by the choir in the last few days.

The song presents as a much-needed anecdote to quell the widespread public violence and looting which has engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za