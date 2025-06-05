Reeva Steenkamp’s Family Responds to Oscar Pistorius’ Father’s “Not Guilty” Claims
- Reeva Steenkamp's family broke their silence to address the claims made by Oscar Pistorius's father
- Henke Pistorius stated that his son had not intended to kill his late girlfriend that fateful night
- Moreover, Mr Pistorius further claimed that Oscar was not guilty of murder, but the Steenkamps' representative poured water on his statements
Oscar Pistorius is topping headlines after his father addressed the former athlete's murder case, saying he did not intend to kill, but his victim's family thought otherwise.
Here's what Oscar Pistorius' father said about the murder case
Over 11 years since Reeva Steenkamp was murdered on Valentine's Day 2013, debates about her murder are still prevalent, especially within her and her killer's families.
Reeva was shot dead by her then-boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius, who was later sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for the murder.
After only serving half his sentence and being out on parole, Reeva's family was outraged and alluded to the justice system for failing their late daughter and releasing her murderer. However, Oscar's dad said his son was innocent.
Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Henke Pistorius challenged the facts surrounding the murder charge and declared that his son did not murder Reeva despite the former Paralympian's admission:
"The prosecutor misled and lied to the court, but Oscar doesn't agree with me.
"He was forced to accept that he's guilty and that he's a murderer, which is such a pathetic insult to the law in South Africa. He believes that he's guilty, but that's not true. I'm prepared to have a debate with Gerrie Nel."
According to The South African, the Steenkamps' legal representative, Tana Koen, had this to say:
"It is on record that the learned judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal found that in firing the fatal shots, the accused must have foreseen, and therefore foresaw that whoever was behind the toilet door might die."
Social media weighs in on Henke Pistorius' claims
Netizens were appalled and poured water on what Oscar Pistorius' dad said about his son's case:
MrBeamer3D said:
"My condolences go out to Reeva Steenkamp and her family. I can not understand how you can entertain this guy."
magdelinemakgatho6115 wrote:
"Henke Pistorius forgot to mention that his son murdered his girlfriend and blamed an imaginary 'black intruder.'"
mduduzimoyo7653 suggested:
"Why not invite the Steenkamp family also? I've always thought the victim's family required more voice than the murderer's."
onthatileseitisho bashed Henke Pistorius:
"His son kills his spouse and gets found guilty, and he thinks the prosecutor is incompetent because his son rightfully got found guilty."
almostnice9594 added:
"What an insult to the Steenkamp family."
Ogshindigs responded:
"Oscar's dad just embarrassed himself."
mahlapemohale9723 joked:
"Imagine Gerrie Nel, an experienced legal practitioner, arguing law with a layman, Henke Pistorius. It's the audacity for me. Lol."
Oscar Pistorius weighs in on white genocide allegations
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Pistorius' dad, Henke, supporting the white genocide allegations.
Henke claims that white farmers are under threat in the country.
