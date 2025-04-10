Oscar Pistorius was released on parole on January 5, 2024, after serving nearly nine years of his 13-year sentence for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp

Since his release, Pistorius has kept a low profile, living in Pretoria at his uncle’s home. He has reportedly resumed regular exercise, volunteered at a local church

Pistorius’s parole has sparked mixed reactions, with some believing he has served his time, while others feel that justice for Reeva Steenkamp has not been fully served

Oscar Pistorius, once a celebrated figure in both the sports world and South African society, has lived a life full of extremes—from global adulation to tragic infamy.

His life took a drastic turn in 2013, when he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in what he claimed was a tragic accident, believing her to be an intruder.

Where is Oscar Pistorius Now? The Former Paralympian's Life After Prison

The Rise of Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius was widely admired for his groundbreaking achievements as a double amputee runner.

Known as the "Blade Runner," Pistorius earned international fame by winning multiple gold medals at the Paralympic Games and making history as the first amputee to compete in the 2012 London Olympics.

His inspiring story was seen as a testament to resilience and overcoming physical limitations, earning him the title of one of South Africa’s most beloved athletes.

The Tragic Incident

However, Pistorius’s promising career came crashing down on February 14, 2013, when he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in Pretoria.

He initially claimed he mistook her for an intruder, shooting through a locked bathroom door.

The initial charge of culpable homicide was later upgraded to murder after a protracted legal battle.

In 2015, he was sentenced to six years for murder, but a subsequent appeal led to a harsher sentence of 13 years and five months.

Parole and Life After Prison

Oscar Pistorius was released on parole on January 5, 2024, after serving nearly nine years of his sentence.

Currently, he resides at his uncle's home in Pretoria, living under strict parole conditions that include restrictions on his movement, a ban on alcohol and drugs, and mandatory participation in rehabilitation programs.

While his release has sparked mixed reactions—some feel he has served his time, while others believe justice for Steenkamp has not been fully served—Pistorius seems to be working on rebuilding his life quietly.

A Low-Key Life in Pretoria

Pistorius has been living a life out of the public eye, avoiding bars, restaurants, and public appearances.

Reports suggest that he has resumed regular exercise and occasionally volunteers at a local church.

Furthermore, he has been rumored to be in a romantic relationship with a 35-year-old business management consultant who lives nearby. Pistorius’s reintegration into society is a slow and cautious process, with close family connections helping him navigate the challenges of rebuilding his life.

The parole conditions, which prohibit any media interactions, have kept him largely out of the public spotlight.

The Future of Pistorius

As of now, Pistorius remains under parole until December 2029, and his future is uncertain.

Will he manage to leave behind the shadow of his past or will the tragic events of his life continue to follow him?

Only time will tell as he attempts to find some semblance of normalcy and redemption.

