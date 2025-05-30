Fear has consumed media personality Tebogo Thobejane over the mere possibility that the suspects in her attempted murder plot may get released on bail

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the actress calls for Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and his wife not to be granted bail on Tuesday

The former Muvhango actress's car was shot at on her way home from Saints Champagne Lounge in Sandton in October 2023

Tebogo Thobejane has called for the attempted murder-accused not to get bail.

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane is living in fear as her former lover, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's bail hearing nears.

Tebogo Thobejane says no bail for attempted murder accused

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Tebogo Thobejane said she is living in fear over the attempt on her life.

In October 2023, the social media personality got attacked as the car she was travelling in from Saints Champagne Lounge in Sandton got shot at.

Following the businessman's arrest on 14 May, he and his co-accused appeared in court on Monday, 19 May 2025. Matlala was arrested as he is believed to be the alleged paymaster in the hit.

Thobejane is fearful that the same people who allegedly plotted for her demise may get released on bail on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

"I'm speaking out because the justice system in South Africa has consistently failed victims. Protection is minimal. Corruption lurks in courtrooms. And survivors are expected to 'move on' while our abusers roam free. I never thought I'd have to live in fear after surviving an attempt on my life," the star said.

Tebogo Thobejane is scared that the accused men and woman in her attempted murder may get bail.

Tebogo speaks on woman arrested in the murder ploy

The star said that the woman who got arrested with the businessman was someone she was close to.

"This woman-someone I once knew-used her power and her money to orchestrate bullying campaigns online, to break me down emotionally, and ultimately to silence me. They paid girls to harass me online. They tried to kill me. And now they may walk free," she revealed.

She said if they get bail, she would continue looking over her shoulder and is fearful that she might not be the only victim.

Read the rest of Tebogo's statement below:

Tebogo speaks put following ex-lover's arrest

Tebogo spoke out for the first time after the suspect's arrest, saying she was fearful and had pleaded for her family's privacy.

"This journey has not been easy, and while justice is in process, I believe it is important to let the law take its course," Tebogo stated.

She mentioned that the entire process weighs heavily on her and chose to refrain from speaking about it.

Tebogo Thobejane calls out Inno Morolong for harassment

Briefly News previously reported that there is no end to Tebogo Thobejane's legal issues with her former friend, Inno Morolong. Thobejane admitted that her life was turned upside down by the people closest to her.

In February, Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane alleged that her former friend, Inno Morolong, is still harassing her even though she was under house arrest.

