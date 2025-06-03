Shebeshxt is being called out for allegedly driving while drunk in a recent video

The rapper recorded himself racing his car, and social media is convinced he hasn't grown from his reckless ways

Mzansi is calling for police intervention, saying Shebe was a danger to society and should be stopped

Shebeshxt's reckless driving upset social media users. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

South Africans said Shebeshxt hasn't learned from his past reckless driving incidents after he was seen racing, apparently under the influence.

Shebeshxt records racing video

Controversial Limpopo rapper, Shebeshxt, just can't stay out of the headlines, and seems to always chase trouble wherever he goes.

A new video surfaced on social media that captured the Ke Di Shxte Malume hitmaker racing and showing off his new car's muscle to his friend in the passenger seat.

Shebeshxt was recorded driving recklessly in a new video. Image: OfficiallShebe_.

Source: Twitter

His latest ride, a Volkswagen Golf GTI, is apparently his fourth vehicle purchase since 2024, three of which have been written off because of reckless driving.

Twitter (X) user Yanga_Co shared Shebe's video online and sparked outrage from social media users who have grown tired of the rapper's recklessness and apparent indifference:

"He is playing with a car under the influence of liquor, still. He never learns."

Here's what Mzansi said about Shebeshxt's video

Social media users are not happy with Shebeshxt's reckless behaviour, saying he needed to be arrested and investigated for his daughter's death.

Mzansi wants Shebeshxt arrested for another reckless driving incident. Image: OfficiallShebe_.

Source: Twitter

This comes after the rapper won South Africans over when he asked fans for a beer and put his humility on full display, further amplifying the love-hate relationship Mzansi has with him.

PhaahleP said:

"If my toddler got killed in a car accident because I was drunk and speeding, I would definitely change my ways, but ke, 'When you understand the nature of a thing, you know what it is capable of.'"

SAPresidentZA argued:

"He should be arrested and sentenced to 5 years in prison. This boy doesn't learn. I forgave him for killing his daughter, and now this is how he thanks me?"

noziphomash wrote:

"Mind you, his daughter died in a car accident. This guy doesn’t care, smh."

PovertykillerB said:

"No car belt. Drinking and driving. Using his phone while driving. Speeding. Absolutely no need to continue with the investigation of the accident that led to his daughter’s death; every answer is on this video. Arrest him."

AuntyScoobyDoo was shocked:

"Even after losing his daughter, he still hasn't learnt anything."

Keagh_Bathong was angry:

"What annoys me the most about this reckless behaviour is that an innocent, law-abiding person could lose their life/ well-being as collateral."

Shebeshxt to appear in court

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Shebeshxt's court appearance.

The rapper's attempted murder case from 2022 has come back to bite him, and he has yet to face the music.

The news comes shortly after he was involved in a now-viral scuffle with an unknown man when the rapper attempted to stab the man with a knife.

