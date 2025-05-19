Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt was caught on camera stabbing a fan at an undisclosed nightclub

A viral video shows the rapper in a heated altercation with a fan, which then escalates to violence as he pulls out a knife and attacks

Netizens condemned Shebeshxt's behaviour and asked why he's still being celebrated despite his repeated violent behaviour

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SA condemned Shebeshxt for stabbing a fan. Image: thompo76/Instagram, MahlalelaRSA/X, jesta_music/Instagram

Source: UGC

Bathong! It appears Shebeshxt has gone too far this time. The Limpopo-born rapper, who is notorious for being quick to throw hands at his fans, was caught on video stabbing a fan.

Shebeshxt stabs fan in nightclub

Slapping a fan is one thing, but stabbing them is another. Shebeshxt has courted the ire of Mzansi after stabbing a fan.

A video shared by social media user @MahlalelaRSA shows the Twerka hitmaker in a heated argument with a seated patron at an undisclosed night spot. The video is captioned:

“Shebeshxt stabbed his fan live in Club😭👍”

In the video, the verbal confrontation quickly escalated after Shebeshxt brought out a knife. Despite another reveller’s attempts to dissuade him from using the knife, the musician takes a swing at the seated individual, who scurries for his life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Shebeshxt stabbing fan

After the video went viral on X, social media user @_ShaunKeyz led the chorus of condemnation against Shebeshxt. @_ShaunKeyz wrote:

“The biggest mistake we made as a country was making this guy famous.”

In the comments, netizens weighed in on the incident. Some argued that with or without fame, Shebeshxt was always going to be violent, while others argued that the video was old. Several netizens brought up Scotts Maphuma and how he was cancelled for far less.

Here are some of the comments:

@PortiaMoemedi argued:

“I think he was going to be this way with or without fame.”

@Khanyoe_theDJ highlighted:

“No, you didn’t, his talent and music did.”

@enthusiastic114 said:

“The problem is that when you have money in SA, you don't get arrested. He's going to get bail.”

@Global_Anza argued:

“The problem is that most of you guys are busy cancelling someone for refusing to take a picture and letting this thug roam the streets freely. He has been beating his fans for a while now. 🚮”

@MalvernBingwa urged:

“The rule of law must apply here. Chris Brown is in jail right now because of something like this.”

Mzansi slammed Shebeshxt for stabbing a fan. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt allegedly discharges gun in public

It turns out that stabbing a fan might be the worst thing that Shebeshxt has done. According to Briefly News, the Ambulance hitmaker allegedly discharged his firearm in public in January this year.

It wasn't the first time Shebeshxt had done such, as he had a case against him in 2023 after the Lebowakgomo regional court dropped gun-pointing charges against him.

Shebeshxt was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm after he allegedly fired shots in the air at a family home in Ga-Mamaila village, Limpopo, on 10 April 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News