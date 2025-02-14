Reeva Steenkamp was shot and killed by her then-boyfriend Oscar Pistorius on Valentine's Day in 2013

Her untimely death 12 years ago, cut short a promising modelling and legal career

Meanwhile, Oscar Pistorius has moved on with life following his release from prison

This Valentine's Day marks 12 years since model and paralegal, Reeva Steenkamp was tragically shot dead by her then-boyfriend, Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius.

Attention has mainly focused on Oscar Pistorius, who was released on parole on Friday 5 January 2024, instead of on Steenkamp, who died on 14 February 2013 aged 29.

Briefly News remembers the model on the 12th anniversary of her death.

Reeva had close relationships with her family and friends

Reeva Steenkamp had a close relationship with her mother, now-late father and two siblings. She was born in Cape Town and raised in Port Elizabeth. Her brother Adam gave a moving eulogy at her funeral stating:

“There’s a space missing inside all of the people that she knew that can’t be filled again.”

She also had a close relationship with her friend Gina Myers’ family. Months before her death, Reeva had stayed with the Myers. Gina said her father had grown fond of Reeva and called her ‘his favourite daughter’.

Reeva Steenkamp was more than just a beautiful model

Reeva Steenkamp was the personification of beauty and brains. She held a law degree from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and after graduating in 2005, Reeva landed a job as a paralegal. She applied to the bar in late 2011. Reeva's dream was to become a legal advocate by 30.

Reeva also thrived as a model, a career she started as a 14-year-old.

She found early success as a model in 2004 when she made it to the finals of the Weekend Post Faces of the Future pageant. A year later, she set her sights on something bigger and entered The Herald Miss Port Elizabeth pageant.

Reeva Steenkamp's modelling career wasn't limited to pageants. She graced the cover of FHM magazine, whose readers voted her the 40th hottest woman in the world in 2011 and 45th in 2012. She is also known as the first model to be appointed the face of Avon in SA. Reeva had contracts with Sivana Diamonds, Toyota, Clover and Zui.

Reeva also had a career in the media industry. She was the roaming presenter for Fashion TV in South Africa. Her reality TV show debut was in season 5 of Tropika Island of Treasure set in Jamaica in 2013. The show aired after her untimely death.

A voice against gender-based violence (GBV)

Reeva Steenkamp, who unfortunately became a victim of violence herself, wanted to use her voice to bring gender-based violence to the fore. She was a celebrity face of the Spirit Day anti-bullying campaign in 2012. A friend said Reeva dreamed of opening a shelter for abused women and children before becoming a victim of violence herself. Her parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, have fulfilled her dream by establishing The Reeva Steenkamp Foundation which supports women and children affected by domestic violence.

Oscar Pistorius finds love after being released from prison

Meanwhile, Oscar Pistorius reportedly found love months after being released on parole. Briefly News reported that Oscar and the girl have known each other for some time through their families.

South Africans weighed in on Oscar Pistorius’ rumoured relationship on social media. Several netizens had reservations about the relationship and called the woman, Rita Greyling, brave for taking a shot at love with a convicted murderer.

Reeva Steenkamp's parents warn Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend

Netizens aren’t the only ones who have a bad feeling about Oscar’s rumoured relationship. Briefly News previously reported that Reeva Steenkamp's family warned the former Paralympian’s new girlfriend. Steenkamp’s mother June advised Rita to be wary of Oscar’s fiery temper.

There might be no need to worry as Oscar Pistorius gave his life to God during his time in the slammer. While behind bars, Oscar reportedly held prayer meetings and attended bible study sessions. Following his release, he continues to practice his newfound faith and is a member of a popular church where he volunteers as a cleaner.

