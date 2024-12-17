Reeva Steenkamp's family has reportedly sent a stern warning to Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend

The former Paralympian has allegedly found love, and his late lover's family claim he's still a danger to women

This comes months after the convicted killer was released on parole after serving time for Reeva's murder

Reeva Steenkamp’s loved ones allegedly warned Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend. Images: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images, Waldo Swiegers/Heat Magazine/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Reeva Steenkamp's family is apparently surprised that Oscar Pistorius found love, shocked that any woman would look his way after his past.

Reeva Steenkamp's family reacts to Oscar Pistorius finding love

Months after Oscar Pistorius was released on parole after serving time for murdering Reeva Steenkamp, it's alleged that the disgraced former Paralympian has a new lady in his life.

Briefly News reported on Oscar finding love with Rita Greyling, but it appears that not everyone is happy for him.

Addressing the reports with The Sun was Reeva's mother, June, who pointed out Oscar's fiery temper, saying she doesn't understand how Rita would overlook it:

"I don’t understand how she doesn’t see a red flag about him because he has not lost his temper problem. He was supposed to be under anger management when he was in jail. He still has a problem with anger; he’s still a danger to women."

June added that she had nothing against Rita, but was more concerned about history repeating itself:

"It’s not painful for me that he’s with this young woman - I’m just worried about her."

What you need to know about Oscar Pistorius' parole

Oscar Pistorius was released on parole in January 2024 after serving half of his 13-year sentence

Reeva Steenkamp's mother shared a heartbreaking statement after Oscar's release and unsuccessful pleas to keep him behind bars

Oscar's first job application with the International Paralympic Committee received an immediate rejection

The disgraced Paralympian resorted to volunteer work and sweeping church floors

He was spotted out and about in the streets of Pretoria three months after his release and received support from netizens

Oscar Pistorius turns to God

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Pistorius finding God after his release from prison.

Many supported his change and said Oscar deserved a second chance after serving time for Reeva Steenkamp's murder.

