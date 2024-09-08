KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli made strong calls for illegal persons in South Africa to be deported

Speaking at a Reed Dance ceremony, Ntuli said those deported should only be allowed back in SA under strict laws

Many supported the plan to rid the province of unwanted elements, with Ntuli saying they could return legally

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli pronounced that the provincial government had a plan to deport undocumented foreigners. Images: Darren Stewart, Lulama Zenzile

DURBAN — KwaZulu-Natal is leading the conversation for SA to tighten its immigration laws to negate the concentration and influx of illegal immigrants.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli called for sterner measures, including deporting undocumented foreigners, who should only return possessing legal papers.

KZN pushes for deportation of illegal foreigners

Ntuli was speaking in Ingwavuma in the Umkhanyakude District, where he attended the annual Reed Dance ceremony on Saturday, 7 September.

He attributed high crime and unemployment levels to the oversaturation of illegal immigrants.

EWN reported that KZN police arrested more than 120 undocumented foreign nationals during a raid at hijacked properties in Durban Central last week.

Ntuli affirmed that the provincial government had a plan to curb the challenge.

"[The government] is [launching] a campaign to deal with [the problem]. We want them [illegal persons] to return to their countries of birth and only return to SA legally," he said.

Ntuli surmised many were exploited by their employers, who chose to hire foreigners over citizens due to cheaper labour.

"Illegal foreigners are paid peanuts while [South Africans] are unemployed ... [And so], the community safety department will lead the plan to enforce the necessary measures to fight against undocumented foreigners."

Locals concur with legality call

The sentiments sent social media into a frenzy, with many supporting the calls and offering other suggestions.

Others opined that should the plan materialise, it should be indiscriminate and not be limited to black Africans.

Briefly News scanned the comments for the reactions.

@NtateMusa wrote:

"I am a legal foreigner, and I support him. No insults — plain facts."

@Msoqongi said:

"Again, students studying in RSA universities must not be issued citizenship just because they studied here. They must go back [to] empower their countries."

@t_junction1 added:

"KZN is the only province with good leadership in South Africa."

