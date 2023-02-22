A fortunate woman from Limpopo became a sudden multimillionaire after she took her chances on the Lotto

She has reportedly been unemployed for seven years and will spend the money on herself and her family

The National Lottery said the lady chose her lucky numbers on the Capitec banking app and won R 22 million

A woman from Limpopo won the R22 million lotto jackpot prize. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - The National Lottery announced that a woman from Limpopo won the February 11 Lotto jackpot prize. The unemployed woman who has been hustling as a hairdresser for seven years is R22 million richer.

Ithuba said the lucky woman is the first Capitec customer to become a Lotto multimillionaire, reported TimesLIVE.

Lotto winner claims her jackpot prize from Ithuba offices

The winner expressed her happiness and said attaining financial freedom was relieving. According to IOL, the woman played the Lottery games weekly and it was her first time winning such a large sum.

The lady is an aspiring electrical engineer and wants to study in that field. She is also planning on building a house for her mom and will use some of the money on her kids' education.

According to Ithuba, the woman used the Capitec banking app to make her bet and the bank sent her an SMS notification saying she had won. She went to the Ithuba offices and they processed her winnings

Reactions from SA citizens on the lotto jackpot winner

Tshepiso Dikana said:

"The power of God shows you must never give up in life no matter what."

Malillo 'Tsoinyane commented:

"The lies that lotto is feeding us are just too much. We know they shared the money amongst your friends."

Guy Mmusinyane suggested:

"Lotto we are really going through a lot. Share that money with at least four people Imagine one person winning R67 to 100 million alone. "

David Draghoender posted:

"Wow, congratulations I see one of the biggest houses in Limpopobeing built because they don't play around, wonderful."

Lati Molatelo stated:

"I hope her relatives were not mistreating her for having no income."

