KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma is proud of the wall being built at the border

The R85 million project is aimed at combatting criminals from fleeing into Mozambique with stolen vehicles

South Africans aren't convinced that the wall will help, saying the money could have been used elsewhere

South Africans aren't convinced that a wall at the border between Mozambique and KwaZulu-Natal will deter criminals. Image: @MDNnewss.

The South African government is committed to combatting criminal activities at the country’s borders.

A project to build a wall along the border between Mozambique and South Africa is underway, but not everyone is keen on the idea.

While many criticised the initiative, the KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements is proud of its progress.

Siboniso Duma provides update on border wall

While speaking about his first 100 days in office, MEC Siboniso Duma mentioned the R85 million initiative.

The 160-kilometre wall, made of reinforced concrete, will help limit criminal activities at the border.

“We have been able to limit the exporting of stolen cars and other goods through the KZN and Mozambique border,” Duma said.

The project has not only helped deter criminals, it’s also benefitted local businesses and provided job opportunities to locals.

The project was started in 2018, but the original contractor defaulted on his contractual obligations. A new contractor has been appointed, and the project is expected to be completed in 2025.

South Africans unenthusiastic about project

The initiative has garnered much interest on social media, with some questioning how effective the wall would be while others focused on how the money could be better spent elsewhere.

@sheunopamkz said:

“Imagine if that 85 million was used to uplift the local people with sustainable projects, which can uplift the South African youth. Just imagine.”

@Mfoka_Mlangeni said:

“They will still jump the wall.”

@ZAR_Native wanted another one in Limpopo:

“Would prefer one at Beitbridge. That’s where our biggest problems and threats are.”

@mandlabafo didn’t think it would hinder anyone:

“This wall can only hinder cattle from crossing and not people. If you build a 5m wall, they come with a 5m ladder. It's just a waste of resources.”

@Mab0710 spotted another issue:

“The problem is not the lack of a wall, but the South African border control employees who are making easy money through bribery. You can install as many locks as u want but if the locksmith is corrupt, then your locks are useless.”

72 arrested in cross-border operation

Briefly News previously reported how 72 people were arrested at the border between South Africa and Lesotho.

Many were arrested for stolen goods or drunk driving, while others were arrested for illegally entering the country.

The South African Police Services made the arrests over the course of the five-day intelligence-led operation.

