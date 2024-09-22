Police recently discovered a man-made bridge over the Limpopo River near the Beitbridge border

The bridge was allegedly used to sneak goods and people in and out of the country from Zimbabwe

South Africans believe that destroying the bridge did little to stop foreigners from entering the country

South Africans want tougher measures to keep out foreigners after SAPS destroyed a man-made bridge that was constructed over the Limpopo River. Image: @KayaNews.

South Africans want drastic action to prevent foreigners from coming and going as they please.

Calls have been made for better protection after a makeshift bridge was recently discovered near the Beitbridge border in Limpopo.

SAPS destroy man-made bridge

IOL reported that the South African Police Service recently destroyed a makeshift bridge near the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Police believe that the “man-made” bridge, built over the Limpopo River, was used to smuggle goods and people into and out of the country.

“Through the expertise of the SAPS’ Explosive Section, the bridge was successfully destroyed ahead of Limpopo province’s rain season,” said SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

South Africa's borders pose major problems

Foreigners entering the country illegally have long since been an issue. Many South Africans have bemoaned the enforcement of the country's borders and the ease with which it was possible to come and go as one pleased.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) revealed earlier this year that since border guards have been deployed, they have prevented more than 281,000 people from unlawfully entering South Africa.

Mzansi annoyed by makeshift bridge

The construction of the man-made bridge so close to the border has amused and angered citizens. While some saw the funny side, others wanted action to be taken.

Eros Pain said:

“They should just build a high-walled dam bordering Zim. Plus, we are starting to have water issues in SA, that dam can help.”

Rele Joy added:

“That's doing nothing. They are still flooding in. Close the borders, build a wall. No matter how long or how big is the cost, it has to be done.”

Tony D Funpage noted:

“They did nothing there. Most of the people go straight through the border and bribe the officials.” Ãæært Tæærœ Mãdìdã added:

“I never used that one, I use the main bridge without a passport. It's not that hard.”

Morgen Kanonge joked:

“Come next week there will be a new one.”

