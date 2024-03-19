A Zimbabwean national was arrested on 16 March when he was trying to escape from Limpopo to Zimbabwe

The man was allegedly caught trying to smuggle a stolen car out of the country at the Beitbridge border in Limpopo

South Africans were concerned about the spate of carjackings in South Africa and called for more action against those involved in the crimes

BEITBRIDGE, LIMPOPO – The South African Police Service arrested a Zimbabwean national while he was allegedly trying to cross the border into Zimbabwe with a stolen vehicle. The man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court soon.

Man arrested trying to smuggle vehicle

TimesLIVE reported that the vehicle the man was allegedly trying to smuggle out of the country was hijacked on 15 March in Pretoria. The suspect was caught while driving the Ford Raptor along the R101 near Lund Farms in Limpopo. The suspect is expected to appear before two courts in South Africa this week.

He will appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly stealing the vehicle. He will also appear before the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 20 March, for a case of possession of suspected stolen property.

South Africans worried about crime

Netizens commenting on the case on @TheTruthPanther's X tweet expressed their concerns about the rise in carjacking incidents.

ThembaD said:

"The northern border has been notorious for cross-border vehicle smuggling. A state not at home with criminality could have long addressed it, given the volume of vehicles involved and the lives ruined."

SGT LEISA said:

"Open-border policy, where is he? How many cars have passed there without being noticed? Then the courts also decide without thinking."

Mokoni1 said:

"Give him a life sentence."

Sol asked:

"Why doesn't the International Relations Department approach the embassy of Zimbabwe and Mozambique about the crimes committed by their citizens?"

Ngwabutho Mkhwanazi remarked:

"This will never end, because nobody deals with the big dogs who are citizens."

