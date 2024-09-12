Code-named "Siyaqoqa", was a five-day operation conducted on the border between South Africa and Lesotho

72 arrests were made, which included charges such as stolen goods, drunk driving, illegal foreign person and possession of a gun

Authorities emphasized unlawful border crossings, focusing on the Caledon River, where makeshift bridges had been constructed

FREE STATE - The South African Police Services undertook an intelligence-led operation to combat cross-border crimes and crossings along the Lesotho border.

Lesotho and Free State Cross Boarder Operation. Image: SAPoliceService

The operation recovered stolen vehicles and livestock. Furthermore, 72 arrests were made for various offences, including possession of suspected stolen goods, driving under the influence, possession of dangerous weapons, illegal possession of firearms, and violations of the Immigration Act.

Stolen Gauteng vehicles recovered from Lesotho

Ford Ranger was stolen in March 2021 in Berea. Toyota Fortuner was stolen in May 2024 in Krugersdorp BMW was stolen in January 2017 in Midrand. Toyota Quantum was stolen in Shoshanguve in May 2021, and the vehicle's engine and VIN numbers were tampered with.

The border between Lesotho and South Africa

Earlier this year, President Ramaphosa praised South African border control efforts.

As shown in the video below, no physical barrier or fence divides the two countries. The division is a river. Walking freely between the two countries is commonplace. The video shows a border gate.

In the SAPS operation, man-made bridges, rafts, hundreds of sandbags, and wooden logs were either confiscated or destroyed. The operation is an attempt to make crossing the borders more difficult.

Stolen livestock were recovered

When the operation team were in Botshabelo, they found and checked stray cattle. After investigating, the cattle were traced as stolen from Dewetsdorp in August 2024. Police confiscated five cattle.

Dewetsdorp members followed up on the information, which led to the arrest of a male suspect and the recovery of nine stolen sheep.

